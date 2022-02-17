New video: Blaze at BurnCo BBQ nearly wipes out landmark building

The fire that swept through BurnCo BBQ late Wednesday did more than damage one of the city’s most popular and widely known restaurants.
It also nearly wiped out what has long been a cornerstone of one of Tulsa’s liveliest neighborhoods, where residents sought out fine food and top-notch entertainment for more than half a century.
Fire crews were called to BurnCo, 1738 S. Boston Ave., around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little. The last crews left around 8 a.m. Thursday.
Multiple 911 callers had reported the blaze, Little said, and some passersby were so near the closest fire station that they were able to walk across the street to knock on the station door.
By the time firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, around 1 a.m. Thursday, the roof had collapsed. No one was injured, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
BurnCo has occupied the north end of the building since late 2013. The restaurant, founded by Adam Myers and Robby Corcoran, quickly became known for its unique approach to barbecue, using Tulsa-made Hasty Bake grills to cook just about everything on the menu.
The restaurant earned praise from barbecue experts such as “Barbecue Bible” author Steven Reichlen and Food Network star Alton Brown, who stopped by for lunch when he came to Tulsa in 2016 to do a live show at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Myers and his crew also competed on an episode of “Big Bad BBQ Brawl” that aired in 2017.
When the restaurant opened, the Tulsa World awarded it four stars — at the time, the highest rating given.
Coincidentally, the four restaurants that occupy this collection of buildings at the corner of 18th Street and Boston Avenue — BurnCo., FarmBar, Dalessandro’s and Tacos X Mezcal — are among the highest rated restaurants in the city.
FarmBar, next door to BurnCo, was named the best restaurant of the year for 2020.
FarmBar chef and co-owner Lisa Becklund said the firewall between her restaurant and BurnCo "really saved us."
Becklund said FarmBar has “a lot of water and smoke damage," but she noted how hard firefighters worked to prevent the blaze from spreading into nearby businesses.
"Honestly, the Tulsa Fire Department is the best in the country,” she said. “They are just amazing.”
Becklund said she was to meet with a restoration company Thursday to assess the potential damage.
“We need to make sure the structure is sound,” she said. “If everything goes well, we may be able to open in a couple of weeks.”
Owners of nearby Dalessandro’s and Tacos X Mezcal told the Tulsa World their restaurants suffered no apparent damage.
“We were incredibly lucky,” said Sonny Dalessandro.
Joe Hull of Boston Avenue Realty, which has owned the buildings at 1738 S. Boston Ave. since the mid-1970s, said the landlord's goal is "to get (BurnCo) back in business as soon as we can, get them up and running. They’re a fixture of the neighborhood and, frankly, a big part of Tulsa food culture."
That culture dates back at least to the 1970s, when Hull bought the building and opened Boston Avenue Market in 1975. It quickly became a popular spot with the city’s young professionals — especially when it began to feature live music.
Most of the acts were local musicians, but as this was the heyday of Leon Russell’s Shelter Records, it was not unusual to have nationally known performers such as Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt and Stevie Ray Vaughan show up to play.
When Hull closed Boston Avenue Market, the space became Tulsa’s first Hoffbrau restaurant, which soon evolved from a quiet steakhouse into a food-and-live-music venue.
Donnie Rich, who with co-owner Tom Dittus turned the place into Steamroller Blues and BBQ in 1997, spoke to the Tulsa World early Thursday outside the still-smoldering building.
“This has been probably Tulsa’s biggest music landmark other than Cain’s Ballroom. … This room has catered to the Tulsa Sound more than any other room in Tulsa besides Cain’s Ballroom," Rich said.
"Tom Skinner did his Science Project here for years. … It’s catered to every demographic. There were days you could stand on the corner over there and watch Leon Russell push his own gear in, back in the day."
In the years that followed, a number of highly regarded restaurants have occupied this block, including Annie’s Diner, Artie’s Deli, Boston Avenue Diner, Treehouse Barbecue, Vintage 1740: A Wine Bar, Boston’s, Crave Café and Oscar’s Gastropub.
The extent of the damage to BurnCo has yet to be assessed, but it’s likely that one unique element of the place is lost: the murals that decorated the building’s skylights.
Joe Hull III told the Tulsa World in 2014 that when he had purchased the building, he wanted the place livened up. It wasn't planned, per se, but an artist ended up painting pink flamingos and more.
“On a wall behind the bathrooms, he had painted a mural of a jungle scene with myna birds, palm trees, everything. It’s behind Sheetrock now, but it’s still there.”
Hull said he never saw the man who painted the murals again after that Sunday.
“He didn’t ask for any extra compensation, and he did it all in two days,” Hull said.
Hull added that, in every lease he has written for that space, “I’ve made it clear that no one is allowed to touch the flamingos,” he said. “One of the most amazing things is that the paint has been exposed to sunlight all these years and never has faded. It’s like the flamingos are cosmic or something.”
Ashley Jones contributed to this story.