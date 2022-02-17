New video: Blaze at BurnCo BBQ nearly wipes out landmark building

"Honestly, the Tulsa Fire Department is the best in the country,” she said. “They are just amazing.”

Becklund said she was to meet with a restoration company Thursday to assess the potential damage.

“We need to make sure the structure is sound,” she said. “If everything goes well, we may be able to open in a couple of weeks.”

Owners of nearby Dalessandro’s and Tacos X Mezcal told the Tulsa World their restaurants suffered no apparent damage.

“We were incredibly lucky,” said Sonny Dalessandro.

Joe Hull of Boston Avenue Realty, which has owned the buildings at 1738 S. Boston Ave. since the mid-1970s, said the landlord's goal is "to get (BurnCo) back in business as soon as we can, get them up and running. They’re a fixture of the neighborhood and, frankly, a big part of Tulsa food culture."

That culture dates back at least to the 1970s, when Hull bought the building and opened Boston Avenue Market in 1975. It quickly became a popular spot with the city’s young professionals — especially when it began to feature live music.