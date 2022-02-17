New video: Blaze at BurnCo Barbecue also destroys landmark building for Tulsa Sound

No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Tulsa Fire Department said.

The building at 1738 S. Boston Ave. has housed several music venues over the years, according to Donnie Rich. He said Thursday that he and Tom Dennis opened Steamroller Blues with Tom Dennis “way back” before they returned to run the Ashbury on Boston. They hosted a couple of D-fest music events through Boston’s, Rich said in front of the still-smoldering building.

“This has been probably Tulsa’s biggest music landmark other than Cain’s Ballroom is this room," Rich said. "This room has catered to the Tulsa Sound more than any other room in Tulsa besides Cain’s Ballroom."

He said Stevie Ray Vaughan played the venue when it was Boston Avenue Market. Other artists he said have played venues in the building: JJ Cale, Leon Russell, the Toadies and Afroman.