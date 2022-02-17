New video: Blaze at BurnCo Barbecue also destroys landmark building for Tulsa Sound

A blaze late Wednesday at BurnCo Barbecue has destroyed a popular Tulsa restaurant in a building that also represents over a decade of Tulsa music history.
The fire at 1738 S. Boston Ave. was reported in multiple 911 calls around 10:30 p.m., according to a Tulsa Fire Department social media post.
One the agency's fire engines was said to be "rock-throwing distance from the fire" and on scene quickly to find large quantities of smoke.
"At this time, fire was visibly coming from the roof at rear of the building. The roof began to sag and appeared to be collapsing. Crews were ordered to evacuate and begin a defensive attack," according to the post.
Tulsa Police Department responded for traffic control, and the power to some nearby apartments was temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure.
By the time firefighters reported most the blaze was extinguished, the roof had collapsed, according to the post. The fire was reported under control around 1 a.m. Thursday after firefighters mitigated remaining hot spots.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Tulsa Fire Department said.
The building at 1738 S. Boston Ave. has housed several music venues over the years, according to Donnie Rich. He said Thursday that he and Tom Dennis opened Steamroller Blues with Tom Dennis “way back” before they returned to run the Ashbury on Boston. They hosted a couple of D-fest music events through Boston’s, Rich said in front of the still-smoldering building.
“This has been probably Tulsa’s biggest music landmark other than Cain’s Ballroom is this room," Rich said. "This room has catered to the Tulsa Sound more than any other room in Tulsa besides Cain’s Ballroom."
He said Stevie Ray Vaughan played the venue when it was Boston Avenue Market. Other artists he said have played venues in the building: JJ Cale, Leon Russell, the Toadies and Afroman.
"Tom Skinner did his Science Project here for years. ... It’s catered to every demographic," Rich said. "There were days you could stand on the corner over there and watch Leon Russell push his own gear in back in the day."
According to the chef and co-owner of FarmBar, a firewall between her restaurant and BurnCo "really saved us."
Lisa Becklund said her restaurant has “a lot of water and smoke damage" but noted how hard firefighters worked to prevent the blaze from spreading into nearby businesses.
"Honestly, the Tulsa Fire Department is the best in the country,” she said. “There are just amazing.”
Becklund said she was to meet with a restoration company Thursday to assess the potential damage.
“We need to make sure the structure is sound,” she said. “If everything goes well, we may be able to open in a couple of weeks.”
The two other restaurants that occupy the building, Dalessandro’s and Tacos X Mezcal, were not damaged.