New Tulsa World photojournalist shares what's caught his eye so far

012923-tul-nws-firstlookPRINT-p2

The Tulsa aviator’s arrow atop the Reservoir Hill neighborhood points toward Tulsa International Airport. The letters are 50 feet tall and made of crushed marble.

After getting the position as the new photojournalist at the Tulsa World, I started exploring the city to seek out what Tulsa has to offer its residents.

Moving here was the second time I had ever been to Tulsa. The first was as a freelancer in summer of 2020 to cover Juneteenth and President Donald Trump's campaign rally. I knew that was not an accurate introduction to the city, and I was excited to get the proper new-to-Tulsa experience.

Daniel Shular mug for column sig

The Tulsa World’s newest photojournalist Daniel Shular poses for a self portrait using a drone on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Catoosa, Okla.

I am from St. Louis, and I began pursuing photojournalism after protests followed the killing of Michael Brown by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. I built off of that experience to cover presidential elections, white supremacist violence in Charlottesville and the Hong Kong independence protests.

After a short time of being a freelancer, I decided to attend graduate school at the University of Missouri's School of Journalism. While studying, I continued to freelance, worked on staff at the Columbia Missourian and interned at several newspapers, most recently, the Grand Rapids Press in Michigan and my hometown paper, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, before that.

I hope to combine my experiences of traditional print and digital journalism to show a unique visual perspective on what is happening in Oklahoma.

Notion Espresso

An oat milk cortado sits on a table at Notion Espresso on Friday, December 9, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
012923-tul-nws-firstlookPRINT-p6

A cup of coffee sits on the counter at Cirque Coffee Roasters at Sixth Street and Peoria Avenue on Dec. 11.
Doubleshot Coffee

A single origin Burundi coffee from Doubleshot brews on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.

Something I thought I might miss by moving from St. Louis was the specialty coffee scene that is all over the city, but Tulsa has some great options. My first stop was Cirque Coffee Roasters at their original location at Sixth Street and Peoria Avenue. As I spend a lot of time working downtown, I have been trying out the menu at Notion Espresso, which has become my favorite cafe to edit photos in, and Doubleshot Coffee, which has a large variety of beans and equipment to brew at home.

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness

Trail routes are marked at Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Riverside Park trail

A cyclist rides on the bike trail at Riverside Park on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.

My favorite discovery so far of what Tulsa has to offer is the city's River Parks system. I am a big fan of using the bike lanes and trails in the city, but the best views I've had so far are along the Arkansas River.

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness

An opening on the yellow trail overlooks the Arkansas River at Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
012923-tul-nws-firstlookPRINT-p3

The Arkansas River flows by Tulsa on Nov. 1.

As of now, my only hikes have been in the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness area, which is an amazing park to have so close to the heart of a city, but I plan on hiking through the many state parks in Oklahoma starting in the spring.

012923-tul-nws-firstlookPRINT-p5

Members of the 83 United support club light a smoke bomb and celebrate a goal by FC Tulsa in a game against Monterey Bay FC at ONEOK Field on Oct. 12.
FC Tulsa takes on Monterey Bay FC

Players from FC Tulsa and Monterey Bay FC warm up on the field on One Field before a match on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
OSU takes on Texas Tech

Oklahoma State Cowboys mascot Pistol Pete fires a shotgun during the fourth quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a score of 41-31.

I knew how much college football was a part of the culture of Oklahoma before coming here, but I was pleasantly surprised to find out how much support the professional sports teams in Tulsa have. Since moving here I have had the experience of standing in United 83's support club section at an FC Tulsa home game, covering a morning Oilers hockey game with the seats of the BOK Center packed with students and witnessing the cross-town rivalry in the Mayor's Cup basketball game between the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University.

012923-tul-nws-firstlookPRINT-p4

Tulsa Oilers goalie Colten Ellis (35) makes a save on a shot by Rapid City Rush forward Max Coatta (9) during the third period of a hockey game between the Tulsa Oilers and the Rapid City Rush at the BOK Center on Nov. 17.
Tulsa University takes on Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Kareem Thompson (2) takes a shot past Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Bryant Selebangue (33) during the second half of a basketball game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at the Reynolds Center on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to win the Mayor's Cup with a score of 77-66.

The arts and music culture was what I was told to jump into by most people when they found out I was moving to the city, and Tulsa has earned that reputation. From the underground music scenes to the galleries and museums, there seems to be something in the arts for everyone here. 

Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa

A fan stage dives as others pile in front of the stage to sing along to Anklebiter on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.

I grew up listening to hardcore punk, which is a sort of a niche genre, but one that Tulsa has embraced. Not long after moving here I covered the Act Like You Know festival at VFW Post 557 and it has been the story I've had the most fun covering so far. 

Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa

A fan stage dives during Ankles Biter's performance on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.

I have felt welcomed by everyone I have met all over the state and I am excited to meet more Oklahomans in 2023. As I continue to familiarize myself with life in Oklahoma, I will try to seek out more stories that have been under-reported and under-represented in the past.

012923-tul-nws-firstlookPRINT-p1

The skyline of downtown Tulsa basks in the light from the sunset on Nov. 30.

If you have stories that should be told or if I am missing out on anything essential to get the full experience of living in Tulsa, reach out to me at my email daniel.shular@tulsaworld.com. If you would like to keep up with my work at the Tulsa World and my personal projects, you can follow me on Instagram @danielxshular.

Tulsa World at sunset

Traffic passes by the Tulsa World building as the sun sets on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.

Photojournalism by Mike SImons, Stephen Pingry, Tom Gilbert, Daniel Shular and Ian Maule from 2022.
