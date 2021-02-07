When I got this job I only knew two things Oklahoma: The movie “Twister” was filmed here and that one of the most violent race massacres in our nation happened here.

I had never been to Oklahoma let alone Tulsa. I grew up in St. Louis but I have lived in Harlem and worked around New York City for years.

After getting the job offer to be a staff photographer for the Tulsa World, I did some research about Tulsa and was eager to move. I’ve spent that last month covering assignments all over the state that I now call home and my community. Moving here from New York, I experienced a lot of change.

It’s strange to see downtown so empty, especially coming from New York. The parking around here is amazing and so different from what I am used to, where parking costs as much as some mortgages.

When I wandered into the Blue Dome District I could see how eager Tulsa was to grow. The Gathering Place is a beautiful free place to explore and escape the house during these times.

On my first trip there I couldn’t help but smile under my mask. It was a great reminder of how powerful a green space can be, especially with the juxtaposition of the empty river and industrial smokestacks.

I went and explored the Greenwood District. I was first heartbroken that all there was to recognize the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was a sign and the fact that a massive highway went through the area.

But then I turned around and I was surprised to see a beautiful piece of art paying tribute to the town and the glory of what the area used to be on the concrete supporting the highway dividing it.

The people of Tulsa and Oklahoma I have met so far have been welcoming. It’s something I love about being back home in the Midwest and missed. I look forward to meeting more people in our communities, whether that be the car scene (I’m into Motorsport) or those who feel unheard in this town.

Tulsa is a city with the feel of a town and a deep history and bright future. I’m eager to be a part of.

As a photographer for the Tulsa World, I’m looking to tell stories and often overlooked experiences of those who call Tulsa and the surrounding areas home.

This year, along with the rest of the newsroom, we will work on stories surrounding the Race Massacre. If you have any stories to tell or want to say hello, you can reach me at michael.noble@tulsaworld.com and follow my work at on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @michaelnoblejr.

