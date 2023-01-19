New Tulsa program offers help navigating legal system for those released from jail

A new program hopes to assist the 16,000 Tulsans a year who, once released from jail, face barriers accessing care, housing, work and other essential services.

Originally launched in October 2022, JusticeLink strives to help people with navigating the criminal legal system and finding “life-stabilizing, community-based resources,” according to a news release.

About 35% of Tulsa County jail admissions are people who have been arrested multiple times in a year, the release states.

“People released from the jail or on supervision and probation struggle to connect with the services that they need to address root causes and meet court-ordered requirements,” Nathan Rhea, program director for JusticeLink, said in a statement.

Resource navigators help connect people with basic needs such as housing, access to food, transportation, and obtaining ID documents and health care. The free program also offers court navigators who assist with court appearances, fines, fees and conditions, the release states.

“JusticeLink is in the perfect position to help people find constructive pathways beyond the criminal justice system,” Corbin Brewster, Tulsa County’s chief public defender, said in a statement.

Key goals of the program include increased community safety, reduced jail and prison recidivism, and improved economic mobility and system collaboration.

