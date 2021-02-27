New TU Law clinic named after Greenwood District icon to offer free legal services to north Tulsans

A new legal clinic named for one of the Greenwood District’s keenest legal minds and fiercest advocates will soon begin serving the community to which he dedicated much of his life.
The University of Tulsa College of Law announced that its new Buck Colbert Franklin Legal Clinic is preparing to launch this summer to provide free legal services to north Tulsa clients.
Leading up to the official launch, a series of mobile or virtual clinics will be offered at different locations in the community.
The first one was held Jan. 23, and focused on housing-related issues. A second clinic this Saturday, Feb. 27, will deal with unemployment benefits.
Part of TU Law’s Clinical Education Program, one clinic will be held each month, before establishing a physical location in the Greenwood area by summer.
Lyn Entzeroth, TU Law dean, said the upcoming Franklin Legal Clinic is part of an effort by students, faculty and alumni to mark the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial with not just words but action.
She added that, in bringing legal services to underrepresented north Tulsa residents, the new clinic “will expand the breadth of our clinical offerings and carry on Mr. Franklin’s legacy of service, leadership and justice.”
Franklin, who was the father of late historian John Hope Franklin, moved to Tulsa in 1921 and set up his law practice on Greenwood Avenue.
Just a few weeks later his office was destroyed by fire during the race massacre. However, Franklin kept on practicing, setting up temporary shop in a tent.
In the wake of the massacre, he took up the cause of survivors, including a case that saw the Oklahoma Supreme Court strike down a new city of Tulsa ordinance that would have made it difficult for them to rebuild.
John W. Franklin, Franklin’s grandson and a program manager the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, said he was pleased by TU’s decision to name the new clinic after his grandfather.
“It honors Grandpop’s commitment to public service,” he said, which was exemplified best in how “he helped the community rebuild after it was destroyed.”
Part of that story is captured in an old photo, he said, that shows his grandfather in his tent after the massacre.
“The tent held lawbooks, a typewriter and a telephone,” he said.
“Residents lined up there to submit their insurance claims.”
In a similar spirit, TU law students were able to help 10 north Tulsa clients at the January clinic, working in teams of two and assisted by faculty and lawyers from Housing Solutions.
Housing was chosen as the topic for the first session because of the challenges renters in Tulsa currently are facing, including an eviction rate that is among the highest in the country.
Future topics will include disability applications; expungements and pardons; small business formation; and problems repaying business loans.
Prior to the first clinic, the students underwent a week of training on housing-related topics, such as Oklahoma’s landlord and tenant legislation and the long-term effects on tenants of the eviction process.
Abigail Bauer, one of 16 students who participated, said the training “helped our minds think more critically because we now have real clients to protect.”
“The chaos of the unknown — unknown clients, unknown extension of the eviction moratorium, unknown global health circumstances — forced us to prepare for an array of scenarios,” she added.
Mimi Marton, associate dean for experiential learning, said, “We are committed to providing services that are needed using all of the resources at our disposal. We look forward to many years of providing legal services to the north Tulsa community.”
