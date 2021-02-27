New TU Law clinic named after Greenwood District icon to offer free legal services to north Tulsans

Just a few weeks later his office was destroyed by fire during the race massacre. However, Franklin kept on practicing, setting up temporary shop in a tent.

In the wake of the massacre, he took up the cause of survivors, including a case that saw the Oklahoma Supreme Court strike down a new city of Tulsa ordinance that would have made it difficult for them to rebuild.

John W. Franklin, Franklin’s grandson and a program manager the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, said he was pleased by TU’s decision to name the new clinic after his grandfather.

“It honors Grandpop’s commitment to public service,” he said, which was exemplified best in how “he helped the community rebuild after it was destroyed.”

Part of that story is captured in an old photo, he said, that shows his grandfather in his tent after the massacre.

“The tent held lawbooks, a typewriter and a telephone,” he said.

“Residents lined up there to submit their insurance claims.”

In a similar spirit, TU law students were able to help 10 north Tulsa clients at the January clinic, working in teams of two and assisted by faculty and lawyers from Housing Solutions.