New surge of COVID patients, young and unvaccinated, 'very scary' for Saint Francis physicians

“There is so much ‘wait and see,’” said Dr. Mike Angelidis, chair of Saint Francis’ hospitalist services and chief of internal medicine, addressing patient concerns ranging from false claims that vaccines cause infertility among women to the temporary side effects the vaccine can cause for a day or two.

“What I try to tell patients is that this is different than any other vaccine we’ve had in a lot of ways, and one of those ways is the widespread use of it. There is so much research and data on these vaccines. But they already have these ideas about it.

“Where are they getting their information from, and why are they so scared? It’s very frustrating.”

The local doctors said they only success they’ve had in changing anyone’s mind about getting the vaccine is after they’ve become infected with COVID. And Angelidis said his unvaccinated patients are also not wearing masks.

“When I tell them they still should, they give me a shocked look and say, `Well the government told me I didn’t have to,’ but that (previous) recommendation was only if you’re vaccinated,” he said. “The people who are getting this are not fine, whether they die or they have long-term effects where it takes a month or more to recover.