New Route 66 Marathon course aimed at alleviating traffic, saving city resources

Williams Route 66 Marathon organizers revealed a new course for this year’s full marathon in hopes of alleviating traffic and saving city resources by utilizing trails instead of city streets and neighborhoods.

The new route marks the first major course change in three years for the Route 66 Marathon, according to Executive Director Destiny Green.

“It’s going to show off Tulsa in a better light throughout the city and country and all around the world,” Green said Tuesday at the reveal.

The route for the half marathon will stay the same. Organizers expect 9,000 participants for this year’s event Nov. 19-20.

The full marathon will begin on Seventh and Main streets and finish at Guthrie Green on Sunday, Nov. 20. The changes to that route come on the back half, organizers said.

Runners in the full marathon will break away into Cyrus Avery Plaza before continuing onto some Riverside trails, then to 46th Place before looping back up to the Midland Valley Trail. Runners will then continue down Delaware through the University of Tulsa campus before heading back to the Tulsa Arts District.

“I feel like this will help alleviate some of the strains on Tulsa Police Department, and it’s making a safer route for our marathoners,” Green said. “We’re taking a lot of that traffic off of the city streets, and we’re putting it back onto the trail systems.”

Organizers pointed at the historical significance of the Route 66 Marathon branching off into Cyrus Avery Plaza, near the original Route 66 bridge. Green said Route 66 wouldn’t be here if weren’t for the bridge being the most secure way for people to pass over the Arkansas River from Chicago to Santa Monica.

“It’s kind of a cool little artifact, and we wanted it to be near Cyrus Avery, which is like the father of Route 66,” Green said.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: What ideas should Tulsa steal from Denver?