A new, free Route 66 passport guide with prizes is being offered by the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.
Oklahoma’s 400-plus miles of Route 66 are lined with attractions ranging from roadside photo ops to quaint, small-town diners.
The new Oklahoma Route 66 Passport “will help Route 66 travelers find new destinations to explore and earn great prizes along the way,” the Tourism Department said in a news release.
“We think this new passport is going to be such a fun experience for our many Route 66 travelers to complete,” said Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is also the state’s secretary of tourism and branding.
“We’ve got so many stops to show off, and the passport gives them a great sampling of what there is to see as they get out and explore each city and town along the Mother Road.”
The Route 66 Passport, which is available free at TravelOK.com, features 66 of the state’s Mother Road attractions. It includes iconic stops like Catoosa’s Blue Whale, the Stroud’s Rock Cafe and Clinton’s Oklahoma Route 66 Museum, along with newer favorites.
At each location, staff members will stamp the corresponding page in visitors’ passports. Some stops are offering exclusive deals for travelers who show their passport.
The book is divided into Eastern, Central and Western sections. Once travelers have all the stops completed for a section, they can take the passport to one of the five Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers run by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.
A staff member there will sign the completion page for that region and provide a prize — a portion of an Oklahoma Route 66 magnet.
Once all three passport sections are completed, travelers can bring the book back to the Tourism Information Center, where a staffer will verify that it’s complete, stamp the book and provide the last piece of the magnet along with a free, collectible Route 66 coin.
For more information on the passport, including a list of stops offering deals and information on which Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers to visit to get brochures stamped, visit TravelOK.com/Rt66Passport.
The department encourages travelers to call ahead before visiting passport stops as some businesses have temporarily closed or altered hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If a stop is closed, the business will try to have the stamp available at an alternate location, and that information will be posted on TravelOK.com/Rt66Passport. If a stop is closed, travelers can also take a selfie of themselves at the business and show it to Tourism Information Center staffers, who can then stamp the corresponding page.
The department also has a new Oklahoma Route 66 Guide available that features additional Mother Road attractions. A companion piece to the Route 66 Passport, the 56-page guide includes Route 66 stops along with events and side trips for those who want to explore the area of Oklahoma surrounding the highway.
The new passport and guide are available for order at TravelOK.com/Brochures.
Video: An aerial look at the new “neon park” at Cyrus Avery Plaza.