After introducing Tulsa diners to the diversity of Scandinavian cuisine with Freya Nordic Kitchen, Justin Thompson is readying a concept that is much closer to home.

Isla's Kitchen, which is projected to open this summer in The View apartment building, 420 E. Archer St., will specialize in what Thompson calls "Southern provisions."

"It will focus on scratch cooking with emphasis on Southern, Creole, low country and new Southern cuisine," Thompson said. "And it's named for my daughter, Isla."

Thompson said he and his team had originally planned to open Isla's Kitchen in Jenks in 2024.

"But then, I was approached by Legacy Commercial Property Advisors on behalf of American Residential Group and their ownership" about creating a restaurant for The View building. "We just decided to do the concept one year early and end up with one in downtown and one in Jenks."

Planned menu items include include Justin’s Shrimp & Grits; Isla’s Favorite Brussels Sprouts with boiled peanuts, spiced honey and chili flake; Southern biscuits and gravy; crawfish beignets; blackened redfish; rib-eye steak with red-eye gravy; a Nashville-style fried chicken sandwich; romaine salad with Green Goddess dressing; and what Thompson modestly calls "the best Southern Sweet Potato Pie in the state."

The beverage program will feature classic and reinvented cocktails such as the Mint Julep, Sazerac, Gin Fizz and the Mississippi Bourbon Punch, along with a full array of locally brewed beers on tap.

Noche, Super Fly Golf Lounge

Chef Sheamus Feeley's career in food has taken him around the world, from working in Michelin-starred restaurants in France to creating such acclaimed restaurants as Mateo in Boulder, Colorado, and Farmstead Restaurant in California's Napa Valley.

But it's been his life-long dream to open a restaurant in Tulsa.

"I grew up in Fayetteville (Arkansas), and when I was young, Tulsa was always the big city for us," Feeley said. "I remember going to the Williams Center to go ice skating, have dinner at the Hoffbrau and spend the night at the Westin Hotel downtown.

"And you could not go to public school in Fayetteville at that time without going on field trips to the Philbrook and Gilcrease museums," he said. "So, for me, Tulsa was always someplace special."

That opinion of Tulsa has only been reinforced in subsequent years, as Feeley worked around the world.

"I think Tulsa is one of the most underrated cities in the country," Feeley said. "You hear people sometimes talk about Tulsa becoming 'the next Austin,' 'the next whatever. But Tulsa is already here, already it's own thing."

And Feeley is planning to contribute to Tulsa's uniqueness with a new restaurant concept, Noche, which is scheduled to open this summer in the lower level of the Vast.Bank building downtown, 110 N. Elgin St.

The restaurant will feature Mexico City-inspired cuisine, which Feeley describes as "center-of-the-plate, taco-focused, with wood-fired meats, fish and vegetables."

"We will making different types of salsas, from mole amarillo to salsa macha, which is a kind of citrusy, garlic chili crunch," Feeley said. "And because I'm from Fayetteville, no menu can be complete without queso."

The restaurant's website, eatdrinknoche.com, has a sample menu divided among "Topotos and Snacks," which includes ahi and avocado tostada tartare, loaded elotes, and wood-roasted Brussels sprouts and mushrooms, and a selection of soups, salads and fajitas.

Entrees include beef tenderloin Tampiquena with cheese enchilada and golden rice; grilled trout with avocado-tomatillo salsa; smoked chile-rubbed rib-eye; and a version of shrimp and grits with Veracruz-styled shrimp with slow-cooked hominy grits with lime and cilantro.

Corn and flour tortillas will be made in house, and Noche will have a full bar that will offer such things as "agave flights."

Feeley said his goal with Noche is to create a place that was welcoming and accessible.

"This style of cuisine isn't a great departure for me," Feeley said. "My dad loved visiting Mexico — Baja, Mexico City, Chihuahua — and I quickly came to love the culture and the food.

"And I've always operated in the upscale casual format throughout my career," he said. "I want to give our guests something that they are going to want, this isn't too 'chef-y,' or so esoteric that no one can understand it. I want to cook food that everyone can come in and enjoy."

Feeley will also be opening a second concept in the Vast.Bank building. Super Fly Golf Lounge will be more of a bar concept, but one that will feature the Trackman Golf Simulators, so patrons can work on their games while enjoying craft cocktails.

"We have this concept in Denver right now," Feeley said. "This also should be open mid- to late-spring of this year."

The Vast.Bank building is already home to The French Hen and Topeca Coffee on the ground floor, and in the raw VU on the top floor.

