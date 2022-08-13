New QuikTrip opens in BOK Tower downtown

“We are excited to expand our presence in Tulsa with our second non-gas location nationwide and we look forward to introducing this new innovative store experience to the downtown Tulsa community,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, in statement.
BOK Tower customers can purchase QT snackles, including the Nitro Coffee Station with freshly-brewed coffee, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps and QT’s pizza by the slice.
QT Kitchens customer favorites include Mac & Cheese, breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches and more, the company said.
As first reported by the Tulsa World in March, the new QT site is part of a renovated plaza level if the 52-story building. A new food hall and dining area will also include a Rib Crib, Chicken and the Wolf, Señor Pablo, Tokyo Garden and fRoot Bowls, officials said.
QT, founded in Tulsa in 1958, now has more than 950 stores in 16 states. The $11 billion company has 24,000 employees, and has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store retailers in product quality and friendly service.
Photos: QuikTrip, which opened its first store in September 1958
Sept. 25, 1958: First QuikTrip
QuikTrip in the 1960s
QuikTrip in the 1970s, including 100th store
QuikTrip in the 1980s, as chain grows above 200 stores
QuikTrip in the 1990s, as annual sales surpass $1 billion and 300th store opens
2000: QT purchases property at 4600 S. 129th East Ave for new corporate offices
2002: 400th QuikTrip opens in Arizona
2003: QuikTrip makes Fortune's 'Best Companies to Work For' list for first time
May 2008: QT opens 500th location
September 2008: QuikTrip celebrates 50th anniversary
October 2011: QuikTrip expands into 10th state, South Carolina
March 2012: QT opens 600th store in Claremore
April 2012: QT announces plans for store at site near original QuikTrip, at former site of Camelot Hotel
June 2014: QT announces 700th store at St. Louis site
January 2016: QuikTrip competing in food service
March 2016: QT co-founder Chester Cadieux dies at age 84
April 2019: QT opens 800th store with three more in Texas
