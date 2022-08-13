New QuikTrip opens in BOK Tower downtown

QuikTrip opened a new, unique location Friday in the BOK Tower in downtown Tulsa.

While the convenience store chain's new site downtown will not have gasoline pumps, it will feature new Amazon "Just Walk Out" technology, which offers a checkout-free experience for customers.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Tulsa with our second non-gas location nationwide and we look forward to introducing this new innovative store experience to the downtown Tulsa community,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, in statement.

BOK Tower customers can purchase QT snackles, including the Nitro Coffee Station with freshly-brewed coffee, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps and QT’s pizza by the slice.

QT Kitchens customer favorites include Mac & Cheese, breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches and more, the company said.

As first reported by the Tulsa World in March, the new QT site is part of a renovated plaza level if the 52-story building. A new food hall and dining area will also include a Rib Crib, Chicken and the Wolf, Señor Pablo, Tokyo Garden and fRoot Bowls, officials said.

QT, founded in Tulsa in 1958, now has more than 950 stores in 16 states. The $11 billion company has 24,000 employees, and has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store retailers in product quality and friendly service.