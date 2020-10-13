New pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River with cost-adjusted design to be presented

City councilors will receive a presentation Wednesday on the new pedestrian bridge to be built over the Arkansas River at approximately 29th Street and Riverside Drive.

Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, on behalf of Gathering Place, won a city-sponsored design competition in 2017 to build the bridge. The winning design, called Gateway Bridge, will replace the century-old pedestrian bridge that city officials have determined is no longer structurally sound.

The city signed an agreement with Gathering Place in 2018 to construct the bridge with $27.4 million in public dollars and any private funds that could be raised.

Gathering Place is coordinating the construction of the bridge with the city’s overhaul of Zink Dam. The city broke ground on that project in August. It is scheduled to be completed in late 2022.

Demolition of the old pedestrian bridge was scheduled for later this month or November but has been pushed back to late December or January. The bridge is expected to open at about the same time as the new Zink Dam.

When the Gateway Bridge was announced as the winning design, city officials displayed renderings of the $35 million version of the bridge. The images included wood decking, shading, benches, vegetation and canopy to shield people from the sun.