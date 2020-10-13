New pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River with cost-adjusted design to be presented

City councilors will receive a presentation Wednesday on the new pedestrian bridge to be built over the Arkansas River at approximately 29th Street and Riverside Drive.
Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, on behalf of Gathering Place, won a city-sponsored design competition in 2017 to build the bridge. The winning design, called Gateway Bridge, will replace the century-old pedestrian bridge that city officials have determined is no longer structurally sound.
The city signed an agreement with Gathering Place in 2018 to construct the bridge with $27.4 million in public dollars and any private funds that could be raised.
Gathering Place is coordinating the construction of the bridge with the city’s overhaul of Zink Dam. The city broke ground on that project in August. It is scheduled to be completed in late 2022.
Demolition of the old pedestrian bridge was scheduled for later this month or November but has been pushed back to late December or January. The bridge is expected to open at about the same time as the new Zink Dam.
When the Gateway Bridge was announced as the winning design, city officials displayed renderings of the $35 million version of the bridge. The images included wood decking, shading, benches, vegetation and canopy to shield people from the sun.
The hope at the time was that private dollars could be raised to bridge the gap between the $27.4 million the city had available and the estimated $35 million version of the bridge shown in the renderings.
The bridge design to be presented to councilors Wednesday is based on a $27.4 million budget.
Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Tulsa's Gathering Place LLC, has said previously that building a canopy or other sun shield over the deck would be too expensive. He said he is working to value engineer the bids to determine whether funds will be available to install the up-lighting shown in the renderings and some kind of benches.
“We opened bids on Sept. 22 and since (then have been evaluating) each of the bidders' work and price details,” Stava said.
Should the city's funding not be enough to cover those amenities and other desired features, the city and Gathering Place will determine whether they want to try to raise private money to pay for them. No private funding has been secured yet.
Gateway Bridge over Arkansas River - artist rendering 2020
Gateway Bridge 2020 rendering - sunset
Next wave of Gathering Place/Zink Lake/river projects
Gateway Bridge - afternoon
How would Gateway Bridge connect on the west bank?
Gateway Bridge - daytime
Gateway Bridge rendering - deck plan
Gateway Bridge at night
