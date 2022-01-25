 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New partnership brings more medical services to north Tulsa
New partnership brings more medical services to north Tulsa

THD NRHWC

Tulsa Health Department North Regional Health and Wellness Center is located at 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

A new partnership between a Tulsa Health Department facility and a community nonprofit will bring more medical services to north Tulsa.

Crossover Health Services, division of Crossover Community Impact, will occupy the clinical space previously utilized by Oklahoma State University Center for Health Services to care for patients of all ages.

Clinic services will include routine checkups, physical examinations, health screenings, lab testing, acute and chronic care, and women’s health services. The clinic, at 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, will accept Medicare, Medicaid, most private insurance and self-paying clients.

"The biggest need in north Tulsa was access to primary care, so the Crossover community wanted to see that space used for the need of the community," Dr. J. Tyler Whitaker, clinical director for Crossover Health Services, told the Tulsa World.

The North Regional Health and Wellness Center opened in 2012 to expand the health services in north Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Health Department news release. Its services include immunizations family planning and health screenings; a special supplemental nutrition program is offered for women, infants and children.

The center offers features like a community garden, event space and a kitchen for healthy cooking classes. Due to COVID-19, that space became empty for quite some time.

"They have a beautiful space for a medical practice, and it has been vacant for three years, so it was a great opportunity for Crossover to partner with the (Tulsa) Health Department because they had this beautiful space that was initially just sitting there," said Janet Hendricks, director of operations for Crossover Health Services. "Opening this second location gives us an opportunity to further accomplish our mission: to restore our community through the eradication of health disparities."

Crossover Community Impact launched nearly a decade ago when Crossover Bible Church members began working in north Tulsa to tackle common problems using multifaceted ministries aimed at neighborhood restoration.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

