New maternity program that 'empowers' mothers continues Tulsa, Oklahoma expansion

A new nationwide maternity program that Tulsa’s Saint Francis Health System helped nurse through its infancy is continuing to expand.

The TeamBirth program, first introduced at Saint Francis’ main Tulsa hospital, is now available at Saint Francis South and Saint Francis Muskogee, officials said.

The hospital system held special launch events for the program at both new sites Thursday.

Saint Francis was one of four hospitals in the country selected in 2018 to pilot the program, which aims to provide new approaches to perinatal care and reduce the number of medically unnecessary C-sections.

The program has also been implemented recently at other Tulsa-area hospitals, with Saint Francis providing the training.

“The further we got into the pilot project, the clearer it became that TeamBirth was more than improving our primary C-section rate, but truly empowering mothers and ensuring they know their voice matters,” said Kristy Tudor, Saint Francis perinatal safety nurse.

“We soon knew we were on the right path from the feedback we began receiving.”

Developed by Boston-based Ariadne Labs, a joint health system innovation center of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, a key program goal is to ensure that women and their health care team share input and understanding on decisions during labor and delivery and postpartum care.

At every stage of the process, the entire team “huddles,” officials said, turning what can be a complicated process into an inclusive experience for the mother, improving communication and medical outcomes.

Amber Weiseth, Ariadne Labs representative, said Saint Francis’ expansion is “a huge commitment. You are prioritizing every patient having the role that they want in the birth, having a voice, being part of the care team. And it’s just really exciting for us to celebrate that.”

Weiseth added that the program will continue to expand across the state of Oklahoma and the nation.

“We are working to enroll the second cohort of hospitals in Oklahoma that will launch later in the fall,” she said.

By the end of 2022, there will be 50 more hospitals nationally that will launch TeamBirth, including in New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Washington, Oregon and California, she said.

Barbara Bryan, director of the Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Collaborative, said when she first heard about TeamBirth two years ago, she didn’t understand what it meant by “the need to elevate the patient’s voice and practice patient-centered care.”

“I thought, ‘Well, we do that. So, what do we need to do differently?’”

The big difference, she said, is how TeamBirth “brings the patient into all of our decision-making, all of our conversations so that they’re part of the plan. Their preferences are included in the plan, and everybody on the whole care team knows what the plan is.”

Bryan added: “We’ve known for 20 years that one of the main factors in errors in health care are communication errors. With TeamBirth, it’s a communication model that includes the patient.”

Kristi Baker, vice president of women’s and children’s services at Saint Francis and The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis, said, “We know moms are already having good experiences with Saint Francis maternity care teams. Now, we’re making that experience even more empowering and safer.”

For more information, go to saintfrancis.com/about-us/news/teambirth.

Featured video:

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.