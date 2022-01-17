New low-barrier homeless shelter to serve those with pets to open in February

"Housing Solutions will not be providing the on-site services,” Gligo said. “We will certainly be bringing our outreach team in and doing some case management and some housing navigation, but we will be working with our A Way Home for Tulsa partners, who are far more experienced in congregate shelter settings, to run the day-to-day aspect of this.”

City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said where applicable the city will incorporate HUD's operating standards into its contract with Housing Solutions and will also review best practices and Housing Solutions' practices as it prepares the agreement.

Speaking after the meeting, Gligo said the funding approved by the City Council would allow the shelter to operate for three months but that it could stay open longer.

“I think if we are able to secure more funding and we find there is a continued need for it, then there is always a possibility of extension,” Gligo said.

Housing Solutions established and operated a low-barrier, noncongregate transitional living facility last year at the old Wyndham Hotel, 10918 E. 41st St. The "Hotel to Housing," as it was called, was set up in the wake of the February freeze that put in jeopardy the lives of hundreds of people living on the streets.