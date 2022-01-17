New low-barrier homeless shelter to serve those with pets to open in February

The city of Tulsa is partnering with local service agencies to establish a low-barrier homeless shelter.
The City Council last week voted to approve $392,500 for the shelter, which will operate out of the old Avalon Correctional Services building at 302 W. Archer St. A “low-barrier” shelter refers to a facility that has modified its requirements to allow for individuals whose situations would otherwise make it impossible for them to enter.
Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness, said in this case that means allowing individuals with pets.
“Which is a huge need in our community,” Gligo told councilors last Wednesday. “And … people would be able to shelter in place; they would be able to stay there during the day.”
Also contributing to the need for the low-barrier shelter is the fact that existing shelters have decreased their capacity due to the pandemic.
The goal is to open the facility by Feb. 1 to ensure that the homeless population with pets has a place to shelter and to receive services during the cold winter months. Individuals will stay in pods equipped with 12 to 20 beds each.
The new facility has a capacity for approximately 300 people, but Gligo said the plan is to accommodate about 100 people at any given time, unless severe weather requires more to be admitted.
"Housing Solutions will not be providing the on-site services,” Gligo said. “We will certainly be bringing our outreach team in and doing some case management and some housing navigation, but we will be working with our A Way Home for Tulsa partners, who are far more experienced in congregate shelter settings, to run the day-to-day aspect of this.”
City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said where applicable the city will incorporate HUD's operating standards into its contract with Housing Solutions and will also review best practices and Housing Solutions' practices as it prepares the agreement.
Speaking after the meeting, Gligo said the funding approved by the City Council would allow the shelter to operate for three months but that it could stay open longer.
“I think if we are able to secure more funding and we find there is a continued need for it, then there is always a possibility of extension,” Gligo said.
Housing Solutions established and operated a low-barrier, noncongregate transitional living facility last year at the old Wyndham Hotel, 10918 E. 41st St. The "Hotel to Housing," as it was called, was set up in the wake of the February freeze that put in jeopardy the lives of hundreds of people living on the streets.
Housing Solutions and its partners were widely praised for their efforts to get people off the streets and into safe, temporary housing. The Hotel to Housing, however, drew criticism from several former Housing Solutions employees who alleged that the facility was mismanaged, fraught with illegal activities and unable to provide promised services to its residents.
Records obtained by the Tulsa World through the state Open Records Act found that police were called to the shelter more than 250 times from mid-March through the end of July. The shelter opened in early March and closed at the end of July.
The most common call type was disturbance, followed by possible psychological disorder, suspect in custody, pedestrian check and assault.
Gligo has defended her organization’s work at the Hotel to Housing, noting that 121 of the 342 people who participated in the program have been placed in permanent housing.
What’s unknown is whether the total number of TPD and EMSA responses would have been similar had the homeless clients been spread over multiple locations rather than concentrated at one, Gligo said.
“We are realistic that we worked with a population that had been unsheltered and had been out for a long time, and we considered TPD (Tulsa Police Department) partners in that and didn’t hesitate to utilize their services when it was necessary,” Gligo said.
She added: “We weren’t naïve about the challenges of working with folks that had not been successful in our system before. I think it’s important to be honest about those things but also that we value second chances and restorative conversations (and) other things that we needed to make happen for those folks to be successful.”
City councilors on Wednesday expressed support for the new low-barrier facility and praised Housing Solutions for its ongoing efforts to end homelessness.
“You have taken a lot of criticism that I think was undue,” said Councilor Lori Decter Wright. “This is messy, difficult work and you are really revolutionizing the space in Tulsa in a way that we have never seen.
“This is a great example of seeing that need, thinking outside the box, using best practices and activating funds that came to us in a time of the pandemic to really move the needle in a way and transform what we are offering in our community.”
Gligo noted that the new low-barrier shelter, which will have security around the clock, will be in an area that has historically been a hub for social service agencies.
“You actually have tents right now directly in front of the building, and we’ll be able to bring those people inside,” Gligo said.” … So it should actually solve a lot of the things the public is complaining about. It shouldn’t be exacerbating anything.
“And it is different than some of the other pilot programs we’ve had in that it is not going to be a neighborhood that doesn’t have an abundance of services already.”