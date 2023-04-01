Aimed at supporting the health care workforce shortage in Tulsa and beyond, Langston University opened its state-of-the-art Allied Health Facility Tulsa campus Wednesday.

Make that the Jack Henderson Allied Health Facility. Langston named the building after the former city councilor for all the work he did to secure public dollars for the project.

"Of course I am excited, because Langston University has a reputation for having one of the best nursing programs anyway, and now with this facility they are going to have state-of-the-art equipment to train these nurses even better," Henderson said.

The facility will not only benefit north Tulsa, Henderson said, but the entire community.

"It is going to be great for Tulsa in general because there is going to be other schools that are going to want to send their nurses through that training facility," Henderson said.

Built with an allocation of $16.25 million through the Vision Tulsa public infrastructure project, the facility is an extension of the existing campus on Greenwood Avenue and houses educational programs. The hope is to add to the 1,200 nurses that Langston aims to be graduated by 2023.

Through new community outreach programs, Langston University will also work to maintain and increase the number of high school students seeking higher education, and to stem the current dropout rates for high school students.

The new classroom building includes space for administration, academic and community outreach programs, fueling an expected doubling of enrollment and graduates. Langston University-Tulsa is projected to graduate 500 students annually over the next 20 years.

Henderson knows the school well. He received a bachelor's degree in rehabilitation services and a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from Langston.

"Langston and the Gilcrease Museum, those were my two championship projects that I was really, really for," Henderson said. "And I just want to thank all of the councilors that were on the council at that time because if they hadn’t had the 100 percent, full support, that wouldn’t have ever happened."

Mayor G.T. Bynum said on Facebook: "Dean of the School of Nursing Teressa Hunter said it so well: this facility paves the way for future generations of health care professionals and fulfills the promise of Langston University."