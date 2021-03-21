New Interior Department leadership taking hands off approach to McGirt fallout

The new leadership at the Department of Interior is in no rush to get involved with any lingering questions about Oklahoma’s post-McGirt legal landscape.

At her first media availability since taking office, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland cited advice from Rep. Tom Cole, her co-chair of the 116th Congress’ Native American Caucus, about how to handle the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

The 5-4 decision issued in June held that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was not disestablished when it comes to criminal cases and has since been cited by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in orders reaffirming the reservations of the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations. Similar cases are pending regarding the statuses of the Choctaw, Seminole, Kiowa, Comanche and Apache reservations.

With Cole, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, calling for the tribes to work out any lingering questions without congressional interference, Haaland said she will follow that guidance and take a hands-off approach for now.

“I want to respect tribes in every possible way,” the Laguna Pueblo citizen and former congresswoman from New Mexico said. “We will keep a close eye on this and be happy to weigh in on this when it is time.”