New Interior Department leadership taking hands off approach to McGirt fallout

The new leadership at the Department of Interior is in no rush to get involved with any lingering questions about Oklahoma’s post-McGirt legal landscape.
At her first media availability since taking office, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland cited advice from Rep. Tom Cole, her co-chair of the 116th Congress’ Native American Caucus, about how to handle the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
The 5-4 decision issued in June held that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was not disestablished when it comes to criminal cases and has since been cited by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in orders reaffirming the reservations of the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations. Similar cases are pending regarding the statuses of the Choctaw, Seminole, Kiowa, Comanche and Apache reservations.
With Cole, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, calling for the tribes to work out any lingering questions without congressional interference, Haaland said she will follow that guidance and take a hands-off approach for now.
“I want to respect tribes in every possible way,” the Laguna Pueblo citizen and former congresswoman from New Mexico said. “We will keep a close eye on this and be happy to weigh in on this when it is time.”
Rather than focus on McGirt’s implications, Haaland, the country’s first Indigenous Cabinet secretary, said her top priority for now is addressing the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Indians and Alaska Natives nationwide are almost twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than their white neighbors. Additionally, 80% of Interior employees who died due to the pandemic worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
The recently passed American Rescue Plan includes $31.2 billion for COVID-19 response efforts in Indigenous communities that are served by the Department of Interior.
The relief package includes $850 million for the Bureau of Indian Education, which oversees 184 schools and colleges nationwide either directly or, in the case of four campuses across Oklahoma, through a self-governance agreement with a local tribe.
The measure also allocates $900 million for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, including funding earmarked for an additional round of direct financial aid for tribal governments.
“This is money that we had to get out the door yesterday, truly,” she said.
Long-term, Haaland said she wants to incorporate more flexibility into the consultation process. Along with soliciting comments from more people — both Native and non-Native — directly impacted by proposed actions, she said the process needs to include longer comment periods and additional methods to provide feedback for actions taken by entities across the department.
“If we’re going to make sure that tribal communities thrive, that tribal sovereignty is respected and strengthened, and if we are truly to repair our nation-to nation-relationships, then that means every bureau and every office needs to be thinking about our obligations to Indian tribes across the country,” she said.
McGirt v. Oklahoma: Supreme Court decision and aftermath