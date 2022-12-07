New, in-home treatment option for patients launched by Saint Francis, mobile health provider

A new mobile medical service set to launch this week will allow more Tulsans to be treated in person without ever leaving their homes.

Saint Francis Health System announced Wednesday it has entered a partnership with DispatchHealth to begin providing an in-home service to the Tulsa area.

The DispatchHealth mobile service, for ages 3 months or older, officially launches Thursday and will be available seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays, officials said.

“The pandemic has changed how and where patients want to interact with their health-care providers,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, Saint Francis president and CEO. “Care in the home — whether virtual or in-person — has become the expectation, not the exception.”

“We’re really excited about this. DispatchHealth’s innovative care delivery model is now being deployed around the country. We really believe that this is part of the future of health care. Being able to deliver more care at home is not only efficient for patients, but, quite frankly, it’s what we really all want.”

The home visits may be requested by phone at 918-383-9481 or online at DispatchHealth.com. No referrals are necessary.

Once a request is received, a DispatchHealth emergency care-trained medical team will arrive at the patient’s home within a few hours or less.

The team will come with the necessary tools and treatments to treat the patient on site. The service includes diagnostics and a lab that can provide immediate results, including testing for kidney function, electrolytes, urinalysis and more.

“We know that patients’ care needs are rapidly evolving and access to care in communities is paramount,” said Dr. Mark Prather, co-founder of DispatchHealth, described as the nation’s first comprehensive in-home medical care provider.

“DispatchHealth’s value-based care approach and partnerships empower health systems like Saint Francis to go beyond traditional care settings and extend their reach to even more patients.”

The home visits are available 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily and can be scheduled after hours or overnight for a visit the next morning.

At the end of each visit, the care team will make sure any needed follow-up appointments are scheduled and prescribed medications or treatments are ordered.

Should a patient require a higher level of care, the team will coordinate admission or transfer to the appropriate treatment setting.

Officials cautioned that the DispatchHealth mobile service should not be used in a life-threatening emergency and does not replace primary care physicians. For life-threatening and time-sensitive injuries and illnesses, patients should always call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room, officials said.

DispatchHealth is in-network with most insurance plans, including CommunityCare. For those without insurance, an affordable flat fee will be charged for the visit and any in-home testing performed, officials said.

Robertson said: “Innovation, value and patient experience are three areas of focus for us. Our partnership with DispatchHealth incorporates all of these pillars in a very accessible and affordable way for our patients.”

DispatchHealth is now operating in 50 markets nationwide.

To schedule a home visit DispatchHealth home visits are available 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily starting Thursday. To request a visit, patients can go to DispatchHealth.com or call 918-383-9481.