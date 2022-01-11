New homicide investigation launches as Tulsa detectives make arrests in city's second homicide of 2022

This week has been for Tulsa homicide detectives, who early Tuesday morning investigated a homicide scene at a north Tulsa apartment and by early Tuesday afternoon were announcing arrests in the city's second homicide of 2022.

Detectives suspect foul play after a young man was found dead at the Oakley Apartments in north Tulsa on Tuesday morning.

Public information officer Andre Baul said the call came in about 8:45 a.m. near Tecumseh Street and Harvard Avenue. A neighbor and friend of the man's had gone over to see him and found the body.

Baul said trauma was evident, but homicide detectives who evaluated the body were unsure of what kind of trauma.

Most of the complex’s parking lot was cordoned off by crime scene tape as neighbors and family members gathered outside.

Tulsa police have arrested two men a week following the death of a 41-year-old man found with a gunshot wound at a north Tulsa home.