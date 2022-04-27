New home for Tulsa nonprofits: Legacy Plaza West Tower holds official opening

A former corporate campus that, thanks to a local foundation, has become home to several Tulsa-area nonprofit organizations marked the official opening Tuesday of its second high-rise building.

A ribbon-cutting and open house were held Tuesday at Legacy Plaza West Tower, 5310 E. 31st St., with officials from Family & Children’s Services and the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences serving as co-hosts.

Family & Children’s Services and OSU-CHS are the owners and occupants of the facility, which was donated to them as an in-kind gift by the Tulsa-based Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.

Joining other city leaders at the event, Mayor G.T. Bynum praised the project, adding that “we have thrived over more than a century now because early on it became part of our culture that we are a city that helps one another out in difficult times. Right at the front, in this generation, of doing that kind of work is the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation. … That was the mission they had for Legacy Plaza.”

The foundation purchased the West Tower and surrounding campus — formerly Dollar Thrifty Plaza — in 2015. It includes an East Tower and building, which also now house nonprofits and service agencies.

Foundation Executive Director Bill Major, who was joined by Trustee Judy Kishner, said: “Taking an outdated and soon-to-be-abandoned office complex and turning it into a first-class center for collaborative work by multiple nonprofit organizations is a little unusual for philanthropic organizations such as ours. But we know and feel very strongly that this is exactly what Anne and Henry would want us to do.”

After renovations to the West Tower were completed last year, Family & Children’s Services moved into eight floors of the tower, which serves as the organization’s headquarters. OSU-CHS occupies six floors.

“We’ve always just felt so honored to be included as part of this collaborative nonprofit community,” said Gail Lapidus, Family & Children’s Services CEO, who thanked the foundation for its “benevolence and far-sightedness.”

She added, “We already have evidence that just being in close proximity on one campus provides a great opportunity for connectivity that can birth new possibilities for innovation, change and greater community well-being.”

One of the Tulsa area’s oldest and largest nonprofits, Family & Children’s Services provides mental health services, addiction treatment, and a variety of programs for families and children. Having all the new space, Lapidus said, has allowed it to consolidate several community- and home-based services into one location, expand mobile crisis services, and increase conference space to host more parenting classes and trainings.

Several OSU-CHS programs have also relocated to the site.

They include the OSU Behavioral Medicine Clinic, OSU Medicine Primary Care Clinic, Project ECHO, the Center for Indigenous Health Research and Policy, and the OSU Health Access Network.

The OSU-based National Center for Wellness and Recovery’s Addiction Medicine Clinic is also located on site.

“The services that we offer here along with those of Family and Children’s Services — it could not have been a better match,” said Dr. Johnny Stephens, OSU-CHS president. “It’s really good synergy, and we look forward to what the future holds as our researchers and clinicians work side by side in collaboration.”

The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation purchased the campus for $5.9 million and underwrote $60 million in renovations.

The East Tower’s occupants include Mental Health Association Oklahoma, CAP Tulsa, LIFE Senior Services and the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits. A three-story building on site is home to Assistance League of Tulsa.

Legacy Plaza “is an exciting confluence of people and missions,” Bynum added, “all of which is in the true spirit of our community.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.