New grocery store for downtown Tulsa a step closer with sale of PAC Trust parking lot

“I can say that it is an established business, with about 80 stores,” Cronk said.

The PAC Trust originally planned on selling the lot to Flaherty & Collins in 2017, but an issue with a 1965 urban renewal plan forced a delay. Further negotiations to secure additional funding for the project through the City of Tulsa proved to be so complex and time consuming, Trust CEO Mark Frie said that the original contract expired.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“However,” Cronk said, “we were able to work out things with the city this year.”

Cronk said a timeline for construction would be made public at a later date, but estimated that it might be the second quarter of 2022 before activity on the site would begin.

Revenue from the parking lot has helped to fund some of the Tulsa PAC’s programming, which included a variety of educational as well as entertainment events.

Tulsa PAC Trust board chairman Vince LoVoi said: “As Mayor G.T. Bynum has often said, this (lot) is the most important piece of real estate remaining in downtown Tulsa. This sale will provide both greater financial stability for the Tulsa PAC, and a way to help the City continue to develop.