New grocery store for downtown Tulsa a step closer with sale of PAC Trust parking lot

It has taken a little more than seven years, but the process of converting the parking lot across Cincinnati Avenue from the Tulsa Performing Arts Center into a multi-use project that would include downtown Tulsa’s first grocery store in decades took a giant step forward Monday.
The Tulsa PAC Trust, which has owned the parking lot on the northeast corner of Third Street and Cincinnati Avenue since 1977, voted to approve the sale of the lot for $5.5 million to Flaherty & Collins Properties, a development firm based in Indianapolis.
The proposed multi-use site, dubbed the Annex, would include a 20,000-square-foot grocery store, 10,000 square feet of additional retail space, a 240-unit apartment building and a boutique hotel. The project would also include a parking garage with approximately 450 spaces, which could be utilized by visitors both to the Tulsa PAC and City Hall.
Flaherty & Collins Properties’ proposal is essentially the same one it first presented in 2017 to the Tulsa PAC Trust. The principal difference is the addition of the 100-room hotel, which will be operated by Origin Hotel. It will be the first Origin Hotel in Oklahoma.
Ryan Cronk, a partner with Flaherty & Collins, said that a company has agreed to have one of its grocery stores be part of the project, but the company wishes to make its participation officially known at a later date.
“I can say that it is an established business, with about 80 stores,” Cronk said.
The PAC Trust originally planned on selling the lot to Flaherty & Collins in 2017, but an issue with a 1965 urban renewal plan forced a delay. Further negotiations to secure additional funding for the project through the City of Tulsa proved to be so complex and time consuming, Trust CEO Mark Frie said that the original contract expired.
“However,” Cronk said, “we were able to work out things with the city this year.”
Cronk said a timeline for construction would be made public at a later date, but estimated that it might be the second quarter of 2022 before activity on the site would begin.
Revenue from the parking lot has helped to fund some of the Tulsa PAC’s programming, which included a variety of educational as well as entertainment events.
Tulsa PAC Trust board chairman Vince LoVoi said: “As Mayor G.T. Bynum has often said, this (lot) is the most important piece of real estate remaining in downtown Tulsa. This sale will provide both greater financial stability for the Tulsa PAC, and a way to help the City continue to develop.
“It’s not more money for the TPAC,” LoVoi said. “(We are) just converting assets from one form to another. But doing so enables the TPAC to offer better and more diverse performing arts to our citizens and many visitors.”
Frie, the PAC Trust CEO, said: “The sale of this property shows the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust’s commitment to helping Tulsa continue to be a regional arts and entertainment destination. This will only enhance the (Tulsa PAC) experience for our patrons.”
