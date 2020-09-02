New, free bus service picks up slack for Turley, far north Tulsa residents

Joi McCondichie pitched the new 105 bus route — now the Aero Bus Rapid Transit — to her community with excitement.
Then she learned the new route would mean significantly curtailed service in far north Tulsa and Turley. It was going to eliminate their service to the only grocery store in the north Tulsa-Turley area, she said.
“And I was devastated that I was one of those who helped to advocate for that,” McCondichie said.
On Tuesday, politicians, stakeholders and McCondichie revealed their temporary fix: the Turley Connector. It will operate every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except for Sunday. It is a free connector service, which was funded through the CARES Act.
Ted Rieck, Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority general manager, said the funding would provide for the service for three to four years while alternative funding or options are sourced.
“It connects places in Turley that have never really been connected before,” Rieck said. “While we’ve always provided service on the Peoria section of Turley, we never really have east or west from that location.”
That includes O’Brien Park, Prairie View Estates, the western parts of Turley, the Tulsa Health Department and a grocery store on Peoria Avenue, he said.
McCondichie said she was elated for the change because it reconnects her community and goes just farther than it previously did.
“For north Tulsans, we travel to south Tulsa, east Tulsa and west Tulsa,” she said. “To north Tulsans, it is one Tulsa.
“We have to go everywhere basically for everything because these things (services) have been eliminated or obliterated from our communities.”
Many households — about 40% to 50% in the north Tulsa area — have either no vehicle or only one, so the connector service is a “big deal” for the area, said Tulsa County District 1 Commissioner Stan Sallee.
“A lot of us here today, our car breaks down, it’s no big deal — we take it to the shop and get it fixed,” Sallee said. “A lot of people in this region here, they’re just one transmission away from losing their job.”
The Turley Connector, Sallee said, is a “lifeline” to health care, food, education and jobs. The area’s ridership, Turley and county residents, were alarmed that the reduction in service would either mean longer waits or just plain elimination of their route.
Sallee said they are hopeful to expand the service farther to some of the region’s largest employers, future and current, enabling residents to reach a place of employment without a personal vehicle.
