New, free bus service picks up slack for Turley, far north Tulsa residents

McCondichie said she was elated for the change because it reconnects her community and goes just farther than it previously did.

“For north Tulsans, we travel to south Tulsa, east Tulsa and west Tulsa,” she said. “To north Tulsans, it is one Tulsa.

“We have to go everywhere basically for everything because these things (services) have been eliminated or obliterated from our communities.”

Many households — about 40% to 50% in the north Tulsa area — have either no vehicle or only one, so the connector service is a “big deal” for the area, said Tulsa County District 1 Commissioner Stan Sallee.

“A lot of us here today, our car breaks down, it’s no big deal — we take it to the shop and get it fixed,” Sallee said. “A lot of people in this region here, they’re just one transmission away from losing their job.”

The Turley Connector, Sallee said, is a “lifeline” to health care, food, education and jobs. The area’s ridership, Turley and county residents, were alarmed that the reduction in service would either mean longer waits or just plain elimination of their route.