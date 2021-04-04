New exhibit on wartime medics inspired by COVID-19 frontline workers

A new temporary exhibit honoring wartime medical personnel that debuts this week was inspired, the organizer said, by the frontline health care workers who’ve fought the battle against COVID-19.

The exhibit, which will be available to travel to museums and events, opens Tuesday at the Sand Springs Cultural & Historical Museum, 9 E. Broadway St.

Titled “Recognizing and Remembering Our Military Medical Personnel,” the exhibit features items representing a spectrum from World War I to more recent wars.

The exhibit is part of the Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum. Myers, who has a vast collection of military memorabilia, much of it donated by veterans, has been presenting historical military-theme displays across the area for years.

He said he had the idea for the new exhibit after seeing the much-deserved recognition given to health care workers during the pandemic.

The exhibit will be on display at the Sand Springs museum through July 1. Admission is free.

The museum’s hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.