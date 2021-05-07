New deal with BlueCross BlueShield derailed by unexpected last-minute changes, Saint Francis president says

The president of Saint Francis Health System said a failure to reach an agreement last week with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma was due to some last-minute changes to the terms that effectively left him with no choice.
Jake Henry Jr., president and CEO of Tulsa-based Saint Francis, said in a statement Friday that both sides had agreed to terms by 4 p.m. April 30 ahead of the signing deadline of midnight, but "BlueCross unexpectedly sent new terms at 10:02 p.m. with provisions that had not been agreed on earlier.”
“The added terms materially changed the agreement,” Henry added. “It wasn't a contract that I could sign — it wasn't what we agreed to just a few hours earlier."
As reported previously, if no new contract is reached, Saint Francis, the state’s largest health care provider, will no longer be part of the BCBSOK network as of July 29.
However, Henry added Friday, it doesn’t have to go that far.
“I am still ready to sign the contract I agreed to that afternoon. Saint Francis Health System is ready to put the issue to rest and move forward,” Henry said.
“We’ve all been through a lot this past year. Our patients, healthcare workers and the community have had enough to worry about related to their health and wellness. We’re just a few signatures away from being able to put this behind us. My pen is ready.”
The state’s largest member-owned health insurer, BCBSOK said earlier this week that it is currently in a 90-day transition period to allow members time to make decisions about their future care. Members will still have in-network access to Saint Francis locations, clinics and physicians until July 29.
BCBSOK said a sticking point in negotiations involved reimbursement rates for Saint Francis clinics and hospitals that would result in its members paying higher out-of-pocket expenses for services at off-campus locations.
Of the failure to reach an agreement, Rick Kelly, BCBSOK vice president, said in a previous statement: “This is not the outcome we had hoped for, but our networks remain strong and we are committed to helping our members transition to the thousands of other quality, in-network providers in the Tulsa metro and across the state.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.