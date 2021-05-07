New deal with BlueCross BlueShield derailed by unexpected last-minute changes, Saint Francis president says

“We’ve all been through a lot this past year. Our patients, healthcare workers and the community have had enough to worry about related to their health and wellness. We’re just a few signatures away from being able to put this behind us. My pen is ready.”

The state’s largest member-owned health insurer, BCBSOK said earlier this week that it is currently in a 90-day transition period to allow members time to make decisions about their future care. Members will still have in-network access to Saint Francis locations, clinics and physicians until July 29.

BCBSOK said a sticking point in negotiations involved reimbursement rates for Saint Francis clinics and hospitals that would result in its members paying higher out-of-pocket expenses for services at off-campus locations.

Of the failure to reach an agreement, Rick Kelly, BCBSOK vice president, said in a previous statement: “This is not the outcome we had hoped for, but our networks remain strong and we are committed to helping our members transition to the thousands of other quality, in-network providers in the Tulsa metro and across the state.”

