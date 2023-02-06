A dollar coin featuring renowned Osage ballerina Maria Tallchief among the “Five Moons” has entered circulation, introducing one of the most famous Oklahomans in state history to an even wider audience, federal officials announced Monday.

The "heads side" of the coin depicts Sacagawea, a Shoshone woman who accompanied the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1804-06, carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste.

The new coin’s “tail side” depicts Tallchief in the foreground while dancing with the four other prominent Native American ballerinas from Oklahoma. The women, known collectively as the “Five Moons,” gained international recognition during the mid-20th century.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear commented that “Maria Tallchief paved a path against great odds and sometimes great resistance to become the first Native American prima ballerina to star on the world stage. She diversified ballet with her very presence as an Osage woman, forever opening the doors for future dancers of color.”

The last surviving member of the Five Moons, Maria’s sister Marjorie Tallchief, died in 2021, clearing the way for the federal government to begin working on the coin. A federal law dating back to 1866 forbids depicting a living person on U.S. money.

Maria Tallchief died in 2013 at age 88.

“My mother would have been so moved by being included on the dollar coin,” said Tallchief’s daughter, Elise Paschen, a poet and professor at the Art Institute of Chicago, who issued a statement through the U.S. Mint.

“I worked with the U.S. Mint on the design of the silver dollar,” Paschen said, “and am pleased that the Five Moons were incorporated.”

Later this year, “The Maria Tallchief Quarter” will be released, becoming the 10th coin in the American Women Quarters Program. The quarter will depict Tallchief in one of her break-out roles, “The Firebird,” and her Osage name will be etched on the coin.

Born in Fairfax in 1925, Tallchief became the first American to dance with the Paris Opera Ballet and was the prima ballerina at the New York City Ballet for 13 years.

In addition to the Tallchief sisters, the Five Moons included Yvonne Chouteau, who was Cherokee, Rosella Hightower, who was Choctaw, and Moscelyne Larkin, who was Shawnee.

