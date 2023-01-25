New child obesity drugs offer 'life-changing' possibilities, though access is currently lacking

For Oklahoma children struggling with obesity, experts are hopeful that recent advances in anti-obesity drugs can soon improve the outlook.

But that won’t happen, they say, until the problem of access is solved.

Dr. Colony Fugate, pediatrician and pediatrics professor with the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa, said the medications’ high cost — along with the fact that many insurers won’t pay for them — keeps them from being an option for most families for now.

“That’s hard when you’re in a visit with a family and you want to be able to offer them everything,” Fugate said. “I can provide the education, but I can’t help the family overcome the obstacle of cost. And it is a significant obstacle.”

“On the next journey to improve access to care, that will take advocacy at a much higher level,” Fugate said.

The idea of including anti-obesity drugs in the treatment of children with obesity is gaining acceptance nationally, though, and that could help, she said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued its first new guidelines on child obesity in 15 years, recommending early and aggressive intervention, including the use of anti-obesity medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13.

At the same time, new anti-obesity drugs for youths are continuing to emerge.

One of them, Wegovy, a weekly injection, was just approved in December for use in children ages 12 and older.

Used under different names to treat diabetes, Wegovy, or semaglutide, is part of a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists that mimic a hormone that helps reduce appetite and food consumption.

Dr. Kelly Murray, associate professor of clinical pharmacy at OSU-CHS, said the drug has had amazing results in adults, with testing showing similar potential for adolescents.

“Compared to the other medications that were previously on the market and that we’ve known about for quite some time, these medications are even more effective,” Murray said.

“They are resulting in weight loss of around 10% to 15% of an adult’s body weight, which is quite remarkable. It’s really amazing, and it can be life-changing for people who have obesity and other comorbid conditions that are affected by an increase in weight.”

Drugs such as Wegovy and others are poised to become an important “tool in our toolkit” for treating child obesity, Fugate said.

“They’re not for every child, and you always want to work to develop a family-centered, child-centered treatment plan,” she said. “But as a (physician who is board-certified in both pediatrics and obesity medicine), I feel comfortable with these medications.”

Again, access is an obstacle, though. The cost of Wegovy, for instance, is about $1,300 a month.

Murray said: “A lot of insurance companies will approve these medications for Type 2 diabetes but not for obesity quite yet. So that’s putting up a bit of a barrier.”

She said that “there may be other medication options that are a bit more accessible. But more options exist for adults than there are for kids at this point.”

Complex, chronic disease

Murray said that once access is improved, it’s important to remember that drugs are considered an “adjunct therapy.”

“That means we always add them onto something. It’s never the only answer for a person,” she said.

“With pediatric patients, we would always want to make sure that the patient is undergoing lifestyle behavioral treatments. That encompasses nutrition and physical activity, exercise therapy, behavioral change and support, along with pediatricians and obesity medicine specialists.”

Oklahoma ranks among the nation’s worst states for childhood obesity. As of 2019, about 1 in 6 state high school students were obese.

Fugate is among the leaders who are trying to turn that around. She helped to craft the State of Oklahoma Obesity Prevention Plan, an ambitious new initiative that, among its goals, seeks to reduce Oklahoma’s childhood obesity rate by 3% by 2026.

Even if access to medication is limited for now, seeking treatment is encouraged.

The pediatric association’s new guidance reflects something experts have long realized but is just now filtering down to the general public: that obesity is a complex, chronic disease often with a biological basis.

Consequently, the previous practice of delaying treatment to see if children overcome obesity on their own often makes the problem worse, leading to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression.

“I think it’s wonderful if we can get to the point where we all have a better understanding that obesity is complex — and it’s not a personal, moral failure,” Fugate said. “And in doing so, hopefully we can reduce the weight stigma and improve the quality of life of all individuals with excess weight.”

Fugate is optimistic that anti-obesity drugs can play a bigger role in the future.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to open up that other toolbox soon and use all the tools at our disposal, just like we would with diabetes and high blood pressure, to really help support families and children to be healthier.”

