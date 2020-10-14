New bus route to give north Tulsa workers better access to Macy's, other U.S. 169 corridor companies

“We started working with the cities of Tulsa and Owasso to address a shortage of workers in this particular area,” he said. “We did some survey work. We met with the employers and other stakeholders. Today’s service is a result of that effort.”

State Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, said the new route acknowledges the important role public transit plays in economic development.

“This service will take workers from a low employment area to an area with a higher employment rate to match people with job opportunities,” said Bush, who was author of HB1365, which mandated the Oklahoma Pubic Transit Policy Plan.

She added that when Route 969 reaches its projected ridership of around 100 workers, north Tulsa will see a $21 million economic impact.

“This joint project between Tulsa Transit and Pelivan Transit is the perfect example of how rural and urban transit systems should work together for the economic benefit of our cities and our communities,” she said.

With employers that have been recruited recently and other projects announced or underway, the economic picture for north Tulsa is finally changing, Bynum said.