New Buffalo Wild Wings coming to Bixby

A Buffalo Wild Wings is slated to be built in Bixby on a two-acre lot that recently sold for close to $2 million, a brokerage firm said.

The Mark S Group, the Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee for Oklahoma, bought the land at 115th Street and Memorial Drive for $1,829,502, according to commercial real estate firm Newmark Robinson Park, whose Brad Rice and Dilon Argo represented the seller, Lindsey Management Co. Inc.

The new restaurant, set for completion in September, will front the Links on Memorial Apartments. It is Buffalo Wild Wings' first new design since 2012.

Buffalo Wild Wings opened its first new-concept restaurants in Kentucky and Texas before opening additional ones around the country. Several more are planned for Oklahoma. The brand currently has four original concept stores in the Tulsa metropolitan area.

"As we continue to grow our franchise with Buffalo Wild Wings, Bixby will become our 21st location," Steve Howard of Mark S Group said in a statement. "With just under 9,000 square feet, this new location will have a unique decor package unlike the existing sites in metro Tulsa."

The Buffalo Wild Wings logo will sit atop the entrance, and the exterior will incorporate wood, metal and brick. A larger bar, constructed from recycled basketball courts, will be a prominent feature, and the restaurant will have expanded indoor and outdoor dining areas and VIP spaces.

"We plan to hire over 100 people to join our team next year and look forward to becoming part of the community," Howard said.

Argo said the restaurant would be a great addition to the community, saying that "having Buffalo Wild Wings go in at that location" will help his firm position the remaining lots it has for sale next door.