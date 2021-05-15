New beginnings for Tulsans brought in from the streets in pandemic, February's extreme cold

“After my wife died, she’s all I had left,” McGee said of Shucky Ducky.

Above his new bed hangs a massive painting of a bald eagle soaring through an electric blue sky.

“He loves eagles,” Myers said. “I learned that from the walks me and my wife sometimes go on with Billy and Shucky Ducky in River Parks.”

Powell calls frequently and shows up at least once a week. He draws on his own circle of professional contacts and friends – or his own resourcefulness – to find basic necessities his clients need. For example, he has reached out to local hotels to inquire about when they might be disposing of bed linens because most of his clients lack even the most basic necessities for setting up a home.

“We go from now. We don’t care about their past,” he said.

Myers, who said he has extensive work experience on sod farms, has expressed an interest in job counseling. That’s also something Powell can help arrange.

“He’s proud, he wants to work,” Powell said. “We try to empower them.”

Clients in the Day Center’s rapid rehousing program can get support from a housing stabilization case manager for 18 to 24 months – if they can get a spot.