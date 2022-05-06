New art creations brought to center stage at Mayfest

Mayfest is encouraging festivalgoers to immerse themselves in art not only by looking at works from professionals but also by creating their own art on the spot.

Mayfest is a free outdoor art festival that allows people to support local artists and enjoy music, food and interactive fun. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

On the side of the ahha building — as the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa refers to its Arts District headquarters at 101 E. Archer St. — are sentences written in chalk with fill-in-the-blank sections at the end: “I feel most creative when ___.” In completing this sentence, people must think about what inspires them and what environments encourage them to create anything.

Behind the FC Tulsa Main Stage at Guthrie Green, a studio has items for children and adults to create something original. Stations for the youth offer items such as fairy wands, magical masks and rocks. Paint can be used to add to a wooden mural and chalk to beautify a sidewalk.

Liz Osborn brought her family to Mayfest on Friday and was happy at how family-friendly the festival turned is. Her husband, Scott Osborn, drew a blue smiley face near the top of the wooden canvas, while their 3-year-old daughter drew a pink heart and made abstract strokes.

“We love to look at the art, but creating it is definitely one of our favorite parts,” Liz Osborn said.

Creating art on the spot at his artist tent, Josh Stout was sculpting a coyote inspired by one of his paintings. The coyote was a piece in a series of paintings inspired by his trip to Arizona.

“When you're an artist for a long time, you’d like to become more creative and less worried about getting outside of the lines,” Stout said.

The bottom floor of ahha displays the Youth Art Gallery with emerging artists on one side and seasoned artists on the other. The art is supplemented with music from the Garden Stage, where bands and individual artists were moving others to participate in the art of dance in the sunny weather Friday.

Near the center of the festival, between both music stages, stands a row of pianos beautifully painted with a variety of themed designs for a section of the festival called Play Me Tulsa!

One of the piano players, John Ford, had attendees gravitating toward the instrument he has played for 61 years through his ragtime and classical tunes.

“I can’t compete with that,” Ford said modestly of a band performing on the Guthrie Green Main Stage. “If you can get other people interested in music, if you can inspire one person for that matter, then that’s great.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.