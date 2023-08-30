Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

American Bar Association President Mary L. Smith spoke to University of Tulsa law school students Wednesday during a visit to Tulsa, encouraging them to “try to soak up as much as you can" during their time as students.

Smith, a Cherokee citizen who became ABA president earlier this month, said she is honored to be the first Native American woman to serve in the role.

“Me just merely being in this role says to not just native students but all students that ‘there’s something at the ABA for me’ or ‘that’s something that I could aspire to’ that I recognize, and it’s very humbling to me,” Smith said.

She visited the Greenwood Rising history center in downtown Tulsa before attending the question-and-answer session hosted by TU President Brad Carson and College of Law Dean Oren Griffin. She said she plans to visit with local tribal leaders before wrapping up her trip here.

Smith said that while she grew up in the Chicago area, she traces her native roots to a grandmother from Westville, Oklahoma.

Asked about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, Smith said it boosted tribal sovereignty.

“When the decision came out, I think people in the native community and Indian Country were heartened by that,” she said, looking at it from “an Indian law perspective.”

But that excitement among the native community was tempered somewhat in 2022 when the Supreme Court issued its Castro-Huerta ruling, named for a non-native criminal defendant who had abused a young tribal member.

The Supreme Court ruling in Castro-Huerta gave the state of Oklahoma criminal jurisdiction over non-natives when they commit crimes against tribal members on tribal reservation land.

Smith said many commented on another significant 2022 Supreme Court ruling, the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, which had granted women federal abortion rights.

“You hear a lot of commentary about Dobbs — that it overturned 50 years of precedent,” Smith said. “Well, the Castro-Huerta decision overturned hundreds of years of precedent, and you don’t hear about that.

“I think what these two cases kind of encapsulate is that there has been ebbs and flows to the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction. There have been some highs, and there have been some real lows."

Smith said she has formed an ABA Task Force for American Democracy.

While American democracy has survived for more than 200 years, recent events have shown that it is not as strong as people thought it was, Smith said.

“It is really kind of scary some of the statistics you see, because one study shows that over one-third of millennials don’t think it is important to live in a Democratic society,” Smith said.

“Think about that.”

Asked about the impact of artificial intelligence in the legal community, Smith said she has formed a task force to tackle the legal and ethical implications of using services such as ChatGBT.

She said the U.S. is already behind other countries in addressing lawyers' and judges' use of artificial intelligence.

“I think these are all questions we are going to have to grapple with, and I don’t know that there’s going to be a black and white answer on this,” Smith said. “I think we’re going to see a system that’s based on disclosure.

“I think we are going to see more and more law students, lawyers, judges using it but maybe having to disclose that they have used it.”

