Ascension St. John, in partnership with Encompass Health Corp., celebrated the grand opening of its $26 million rehabilitation hospital in Owasso on Wednesday.

The 40-bed facility will provide physical, occupational and speech therapy to patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries, including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and complex orthopedic conditions.

“We’re so excited to be up here in Owasso,” Ascension President and CEO Jeff Nowlin said during the blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Much of our work extends from the clinic to the hospital, but the post-acute rehab is so important to our patients and to some of the core services that we do at St. John.”

Encompass President and CEO added: “Encompass Health has had the privilege last year of treating over 200,000 patients across the nation. We look forward to having that same opportunity here in Owasso in terms of expanding the presence and the accessibility for patients needing our services.”

Patients at the new health care center, located off 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue, will receive intensive treatment with accommodations of a therapy gym, daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and courtyard.

The facility will offer 24-hour nursing care by an interdisciplinary team of highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians who aim to restore functional ability and quality of life to local patients.

Harlo McCall was appointed the CEO of Owasso’s new hospital at the beginning of February and will oversee its patient care and day-to-day operations.

“I want to thank our local leadership team as well as our staff and all the hard work that’s come into bringing this building to fruition,” McCall said at Wednesday’s ceremony. “We look forward, my team and I, to taking our first patient in 13 short days.”

The facility is located nearly 2 miles south of Ascension’s existing Owasso hospital, built in 2006. It will also serve as the second joint venture between Ascension and Encompass in addition to the organizations’ 60-bed rehabilitation center in Broken Arrow.

Completion of the property comes two months after Ascension opened its $8 million, 18-bed ICU/progressive care unit on the third floor of its St. John Owasso hospital — contributing to the city’s becoming a major hub for health care, Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary said.

“Health care is the top target industry in Owasso,” Feary said previously. “We want to nurture and continue to help those industries grow in Owasso today and into the future.”

Wednesday’s events included a tour for guests, a walk-through blessing with Bishop David Konderla of the Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and a ribbon cutting with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.

