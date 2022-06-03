Never wrong to ask for help: Laureate Institute for Brain Research experts offer guidance navigating trauma of Saint Francis mass shooting

It's never wrong to seek out help to see if it would be beneficial — and reaching out early is crucial.

With so many people shaken by the deadly mass shooting on Saint Francis Health System's campus in Tulsa, two mental health experts at Laureate Institute for Brain Research offered guidance Friday on how to properly cope and watch for warning signs.

Maintain a regular schedule. Do activities you enjoy that ground you in the moment. Focus on regaining a sense of safety. Reconnect with friends and family. Process difficult and painful emotions through a framework of meaning, spirituality and compassion — and regularly check-in with yourself on how you are functioning relative to normal.

Robin Aupperle, a clinical psychologist, said mass trauma events affect us as individuals and a community, potentially generating profound feelings of anxiety, depression, anger, numbness and disconnection from one's self and the world.

"It's important to realize that those post-traumatic responses experienced can be complex and really vary widely from individual to individual," Aupperle said. "These complex responses are expected and a normal part of processing a recent trauma.

"Additionally, it's important to recognize that the timeline of these responses can vary for different individuals, with some experiencing these immediately, while others might develop over an extended period of time."

Dr. Sahib Khalsa, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist, said mental health problems are prevalent in our society, with likely upward of 50% of adults at some point experiencing a mental health condition.

Khalsa touched on some basic mental health hygiene tips to try to avoid accelerating or perpetuating a negative cycle.

He recommends avoiding too much consumption of online content, specifically social media and mainstream media. He suggested setting a time limit and to be careful of the amount and location of information you seek.

"You can very quickly find yourself down a rabbit hole engaging in thoughts that might be far astray from what's really helpful for you in the moment," Khalsa said.

Khalsa also suggested keeping an eye on patterns that deviate in a negative direction from your normal.

A tendency to use alcohol or use it to excess, or illicit drugs — anything that changes behavior or inhibits your ability to think clearly. Suicidal thoughts are a sign to seek help.

Are intrusive thoughts about the event or other traumas repeatedly coming to mind and making it difficult to focus or engage?

"In those kinds of circumstances, it's really important to talk to somebody," Khalsa said. "Sometimes that can be talking to a friend or talking to a loved one. But if you have any concerns about this being something that's relevant for your mental health, and if it feels very personal, talk to your primary care provider and ask them for mental health provider resources."

Aupperle noted that talking might not even mean talking about the event. It might be connecting with family and friends about sports or having a meal together.

She said grief can make it difficult to even remember to eat or sleep regularly — both important to help keep your body in a good balance to effectively process emotions.

"There may be times where it's helpful to stay in bed for a little bit and to let yourself disconnect a little bit, but knowing yourself and monitoring yourself," Aupperle said. "'Is what I'm doing right now — how I'm spending my days — is this helpful for me right now in processing this or is it kind of taking away from that?'"

