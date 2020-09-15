Neon sign park along Route 66 sees first lighting

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith joined Bynum in thanking Tulsa City Councilor Jeannie Cue for her commitment to seeing the road restored.

“With these enhancements, we can welcome tourists and other visitors to our neon-lit oasis and encourage them to stop at all these other fabulous Tulsa businesses,” Keith said.

Artist David Hoffer, who designed the replicas, tipped his hat to their original designers and spoke of his and Rhys Martin’s efforts to get the designs as historically accurate as possible. Some original colors were unclear, he said, based on a handful of old photos, and other aspects such as whether there was animation and even where neon was laid were up for grabs.

But as the signs snapped on and the neon glowed in the setting sun, the crowd erupted into applause, ooh’s and ahh’s, and those gathered offered their assurance.

“That’s exactly how it used to be,” one attendee said.