President Donald Trump pumps his fist while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Rock & roll legend Neil Young has sued President Donald Trump's reelection campaign for copyright infringement over its use of two songs at the President's political rallies and events.

The president's reelection campaign repeatedly played "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" at several rallies without seeking permission, including at the June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that drew widespread criticism for taking place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the complaint said.

The complaint, psoted on Young's website, said in part: "This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing. However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a theme song for a divisive, un-American campaign on ignorance and hate."

