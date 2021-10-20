'Neighborhoods like this might be unrecognizable': Riverview residents mount last-minute effort against zoning changes

Tulsa built several apartment buildings south of downtown in the 1960s and ’70s, some literally overshadowing nearby single-family homes from the pre-war era. And if the Oil Bust hadn’t slowed the pace of development in the ’80s, the historic Riverview neighborhood might have lost its old-fashion charm, some residents say.

Now some homeowners are worried that proposed zoning changes will unleash a new wave of development that could once again threaten the neighborhood’s character.

“In 10 years, neighborhoods like this might be unrecognizable,” said Cathy Skalla, whose family has lived in Riverview since 1959.

Skalla and several other residents are making a last-minute effort to stop “infill overlay” zoning that would make it easier to build multifamily housing in some areas close to downtown, including Riverview, located south and southwest of downtown roughly between the Inner Dispersal Loop and the Arkansas River.

The City Council will vote on the overlay Wednesday evening, when opponents hope to present a petition against it. The residents want to protect the historic nature of the area, Skalla said, pointing out that parts of the neighborhood are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.