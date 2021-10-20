'Neighborhoods like this might be unrecognizable': Riverview residents mount last-minute effort against zoning changes

Tulsa built several apartment buildings south of downtown in the 1960s and ’70s, some literally overshadowing nearby single-family homes from the pre-war era. And if the Oil Bust hadn’t slowed the pace of development in the ’80s, the historic Riverview neighborhood might have lost its old-fashion charm, some residents say.
Now some homeowners are worried that proposed zoning changes will unleash a new wave of development that could once again threaten the neighborhood’s character.
“In 10 years, neighborhoods like this might be unrecognizable,” said Cathy Skalla, whose family has lived in Riverview since 1959.
Skalla and several other residents are making a last-minute effort to stop “infill overlay” zoning that would make it easier to build multifamily housing in some areas close to downtown, including Riverview, located south and southwest of downtown roughly between the Inner Dispersal Loop and the Arkansas River.
The City Council will vote on the overlay Wednesday evening, when opponents hope to present a petition against it. The residents want to protect the historic nature of the area, Skalla said, pointing out that parts of the neighborhood are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“If you're going to designate these areas as historically significant, shouldn’t they be celebrated and preserved?” she said. “And if people like these area because of their character and because of the way the neighborhood looks and feels to live in, shouldn't we make sure that new developments fit in with what is already here?”
The overlay zoning is supposed to encourage development on vacant lots and create a wider range of housing options for Tulsans who want to live near downtown, according to the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, which unanimously approved the proposal.
Three historic neighborhoods, however, won exemptions from the infill overlay after residents raised objections to it last month. Owen Park, Tracy Park and Buena Vista won’t be affected by the proposed zoning, officials said.
Riverview’s opposition, on the other hand, got off to a slower start, residents said.
Some homeowners hadn’t heard about the proposal until recently, while others didn’t realize the potential harm it could cause, said Casey Newport, who moved into a Riverview house in May 2020 and lived in a nearby condo before that.
“I've spoken with many neighbors on my street,” Newport said. “Only about half of them, maybe less, have actually heard of the infill proposal.”
Multifamily developments could benefit some neighborhoods near downtown, he said. But not Riverview.
“It’s at odds with what we are trying to accomplish in this neighborhood,” Newport said. “It shouldn’t be applied to areas where there are quite a few historic properties and buildings, like there are here.”
The opposition seems to have surprised planning officials, who say they have also heard from Riverview residents who support the infill overlay.
The zoning changes won’t be as significant as some homeowners fear, said Susan Miller, director of the Tulsa Planning Office.
The infill overlay would allow small apartment buildings with as many as eight units but not larger complexes or apartment towers, Miller said.
“I wouldn’t say it encourages multifamily development. It allows more options,” she said. “It allows more options for development in areas where we have vacant lots and where we want to see more density and more affordable housing options.”
As well as Riverview, affected neighborhoods include Cosby Heights, the Heights, Crutchfield, the Pearl District and areas north of Cherry Street, Miller said.