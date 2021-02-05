Need your state ID? Prepare for a 'nightmare' wait as Real ID stalls system, tag agents say

For Oklahomans needing state-issued identification, a long wait is likely as the software needed to make Real IDs has gummed up the entire system, Tulsa tag agents say, forcing them to book appointments sometimes months in advance.

Sydnee Jones runs Central Tag Agency at 1632 S. Harvard Ave. She shows up before they open each morning to greet the line of customers already waiting at the door — sometimes more than a dozen people.

The talk she has started giving goes like this: Appointments for IDs are booked out through April, but she will let some of the folks in line wait to be squeezed in, and only if they have the right documents.

Those who wait are told they have to be courteous — people have slammed the tag agency's door so many times, Jones said, she had to replace it when it shattered over the summer.

"People, just in general and with the pandemic, all seem a little more on edge. When you're a little more on edge, you tend to respond a little more quickly in a not-so-nice manner," said Billie, who requested her last name be withheld, of her work at Admiral Tag Agency, 6704 E. Admiral Place.

"We're used to dealing with not-nice people, but having one right after the other, it gets stressful."