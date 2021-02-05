Need your state ID? Prepare for a 'nightmare' wait as Real ID stalls system, tag agents say

For Oklahomans needing state-issued identification, a long wait is likely as the software needed to make Real IDs has gummed up the entire system, Tulsa tag agents say, forcing them to book appointments sometimes months in advance.
Sydnee Jones runs Central Tag Agency at 1632 S. Harvard Ave. She shows up before they open each morning to greet the line of customers already waiting at the door — sometimes more than a dozen people.
The talk she has started giving goes like this: Appointments for IDs are booked out through April, but she will let some of the folks in line wait to be squeezed in, and only if they have the right documents.
Those who wait are told they have to be courteous — people have slammed the tag agency's door so many times, Jones said, she had to replace it when it shattered over the summer.
"People, just in general and with the pandemic, all seem a little more on edge. When you're a little more on edge, you tend to respond a little more quickly in a not-so-nice manner," said Billie, who requested her last name be withheld, of her work at Admiral Tag Agency, 6704 E. Admiral Place.
"We're used to dealing with not-nice people, but having one right after the other, it gets stressful."
Jones said some customers will cry, trying to request appointments knowing their license expired. Parents trying to make an appointment after their teen passed a driving test have been frustrated they'll have to wait, in many cases, several more weeks to get licensed.
Among many complications created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Billie said sufficient training never was offered on how to properly use the system before its deployment, which finished in the state by mid-November.
She conceded "DPS didn't make this system. They're using this system just like us." But Jones, at the Central Tag Agency, put it another way.
"The system that (the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety) has given us is absolute trash. We were down all day yesterday, and there’s nothing we can do about it," she said Tuesday. "DPS says 'we’re with you,’ but the state of Oklahoma has failed us and the citizens of Oklahoma."
The summer of 2020 is when life at work started to get harder for her and her team, said Shelly Greene from Garnett Tag Agency, 5807 S. Garnett Road. That's when Real ID capabilities began launching across the state, powered by software that tag agents say has significantly slowed the process for all identification-related requests from customers.
"I would say to the lord every morning, 'please send me the nice people of the world,'" said Greene, whose tag agency is among several that can't even book appointments for IDs by phone because the line rings off the hook.
The situation only worsened further into the rollout, she said. Eventually, the state's Real ID project manager, OHP Capt. Randy Rogers, emailed tag agents Jan. 29 about ongoing problems including a two-day outage caused by server connection issues.
He blamed a "large migration of data to three new servers" for slowdowns and noted a nationwide outage Jan. 22 of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators system, which is serviced by AT&T and Verizon, that blocked DPS locations and tag agencies in multiple states from issuing ID credentials.
The system offers subscribers leased line connections to records in all 51 motor vehicle licensing jurisdictions in the U.S, according to AAMVA's website.
Ironically, two days after Rogers sent the email alert, the system went down again for a full day.
"It's been really horrible for everyone," Greene said of the cut to productivity.
DPS spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said Wednesday that a "team effort" is ongoing in response to problems, including the state and vendors tasked with maintenance of the system.
She said the requirement to switch to IDEMIA's platform ahead of federal deadlines for Real ID compliance entailed an overhaul of the agency's existing digital infrastructure at its locations and for independent tag agents.
"DPS does not even employ any information technology technicians. We rely on OMES and our vendor, IDEMIA, to help troubleshoot when there are problems,” Stewart said. “There are people watching the system literally 24 hours a day — watching when it slows down, when it goes out, those kinds of things.
“Up until 9 in the morning the program's going great, but between 9 and 10 (a.m.) there are more people getting on the system and then we see a dip and it slows down."
Billie said her shop, Admiral Tag, will take a break from offering ID services next week because the sole employee who can work the new system needs time off after months of dealing with technical issues and frustrated customers. One Tulsa tag agency has stopped offering state-issued IDs altogether.
Admiral Tag staffers are often barely able to serve 25 people per day, and Billie said the issue has proved particularly frustrating for customers seeking a quick fix to an expired ID right before a flight departing from the Tulsa International Airport, just a couple of miles north of her tag agency.
Similarly, Greene said the Garnett Tag Agency used to be able to produce 130-150 driver's licenses a day before cutting down to 25 when tag agencies had to integrate with the software needed for Real IDs.
A statement from the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said the agency partnered with DPS, IDEMIA and Microsoft to “investigate the root cause of the D360 application errors.”
Rogers said in his Jan. 29 email that latency issues continue despite the nationwide outage being resolved and that "we have immediately made this our priority" to address.
"We want you to know we realize the frustration you are experiencing as we are feeling the same frustrations," he wrote. The statement from OMES pledges the agency will stay in "close communication" with DPS Commissioner John Scully and his team as it leads the investigation.
IDEMIA, through a representative, said it would not comment beyond the contents of the statement OMES provided.
Asked about the progress of the investigation, Stewart said of OMES and IDEMIA, "They've found numerous little things, but they haven't found what they think they're looking for in terms of a root cause."
Stewart acknowledged the inconsistency in service, combined with safety protocols in place amid the pandemic, has “stretched resources more thin” at DPS-operated agencies and tag agencies.
But she expressed confidence anyone who needs a Real ID can receive one before the federal Oct. 1 deadline, even as she encouraged those who have alternative ways of obtaining a Real ID to do so.
“But we want people to know not everyone needs a Real ID. People who have passports or military IDs, for example — those are already Real ID-compliant,” Stewart said. “If your license is expiring soon, you can renew it online, though it won’t be Real ID-compliant. At least you wouldn't have to come inside (to a DPS location) and wait."
Info on Tulsa tag agencies
Central Tag Agency
1632 S. Harvard Ave., 918-743-8440
8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday
Appointments taken by phone; currently booked through April.
Those with the right documents who line up before opening may be permitted to wait to be squeezed in between appointments.
Downtown Tulsa Tag Agency
1414 S. Denver Ave., 918-582-8247
9 a.m-5:30 p.m. weekdays
No calls taken; show up for state-ID signups.
West Tulsa Tag Agency
4739 S. Union Ave., 918-728-8350
8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays
Appointments taken by phone; currently booked through February. On Feb. 22, people may call for March appointments. No walk-ins.
Inhofe Tag Agency
3190 W. 21st St. South, 918-591-3099
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
Appointments taken by phone; currently booked to March 1 with many scheduled into June. Walk-ins who arrive before 1 p.m. may sign up to be squeezed in between scheduled appointments.
Mid Town Tag Agency
5800 S. Lewis Ave., 918-747-6599
9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
Appointments taken by phone, though access to the line is inconsistent; full through February.
Admiral Tag Agency
6704 E. Admiral Place, 918-835-6957
7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays
First-come, first-serve, up to 25 people per weekday.
Southeast Tag Agency
4309 S. Sheridan Road, 918-622-7182
8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays; lunch 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointments taken by phone, but walk-ins who demonstrate imminent expiration of state ID are prioritized.
Eastside Tag Agency
1914 S. Garnett Road, 918-438-2198
8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays
Appointments booked over a month in advance. Applicants can visit the location to book an appointment and can be expedited in limited circumstances based on demonstrated need.
Garnett Tag Agency
5807 S. Garnett Road, 918-250-7284
9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays
First-come, first-serve up to the first 25 applicants in line per day. No calls, please.
A1 Northside Tag Agency
2615 N. Cincinnati Ave., 918-428-2596
9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
No calls taken; show up for state-ID signups.
Barnes Tag Agency
6542 E. 91st St., 918-492-4990
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
This tag agency is no longer handling state-issued identification.