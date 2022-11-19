Nearly half a million people in Oklahoma expected to travel for Thanksgiving

Nearly half a million people in Oklahoma are expected to be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday, up slightly from last year but slightly below pre-pandemic levels, AAA said.

“In Oklahoma, we anticipate 490,357 people traveling overall, up 0.6% compared to last year. Almost 92% of them will be taking to the roads, driving to their destinations,” said AAA Oklahoma spokeswoman Leslie Gamble.

“A 10% increase in air travel by Oklahomans is expected with the largest increase in percentages (20%) in cruise, train and bus travel,” she said.

That figure represents about 12.5% of the state’s roughly 4 million residents.

Nationally, nearly 55 million people in the U.S. are planning some form of travel between Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 27, according to AAA Oklahoma.

That number is slightly below pre-pandemic levels and 1.5% above the holiday period in 2021, the auto club said.

Nationally, air travel is up nearly 8% from last year, and other modes of transportation — such as buses, trains and ships — are up 23%.

Nearly 49 million people will drive to their Thanksgiving destinations, and 4.5 million will fly. More than 1.4 million travelers will go by bus, train or cruise ship.

Overall, this Thanksgiving is projected to be the third busiest since AAA started tracking holiday travel in 2000.

For drivers and flyers, holiday travel will cost more this year.

Nationally, with inflation, gas prices are up nearly 35 cents per gallon from last year. This is a jump of nearly 17%. Airfares are up 43%, AAA Oklahoma said.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, said on Monday that despite a recent decline in fill-up costs, “we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.”

“AAA recommends leaving early and giving yourself plenty of time — whether you’re hitting the roads, the rails, the skies, or the seas,” the organization said in a news release.

Tulsa International Airport is expecting to see an influx of passengers for at least the next week, an airport spokeswoman said in a news release.

“This busy Thanksgiving season is following two of the busiest months on record for (Tulsa International Airport),” spokeswoman Kim Kuehler said.

In September and October, the airport reached 107% of passenger numbers from the same months in 2019, which is the highest passenger volumes the airport has seen since 2007 in those months, she said.

“This comes at a time when most airports in the region are still below their pre-pandemic passenger volumes. In response to the increased demand for air travel, airlines are offering 11% more seats out of Tulsa compared to November 2021,” Kuehler said.

She said travelers at the airport should expect a busier than usual terminal from Friday, Nov. 18, through Monday, Nov. 28.

Meanwhile, state highways are also expected to have heavy traffic.

“It’s going to be busy. It’s going to be crowded on the highways at certain times. We just suggest everyone pack their patience and anticipate travel taking more than the usual time to reach your destination safely,” Gamble said.

