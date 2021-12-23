Near-record temps, Christmas Eve wildfire potential a concern, forecasters say

“There may be extra (emergency) responses on Christmas Eve that nobody wants" with the wildfire potential, he said.

As of Thursday morning, Tulsa is down about 3 inches of rain from normal for the year, with 37.24 inches. The normal from Jan. 1 to Dec. 23 is 40.39 inches.

However, December's precipitation is just slightly below the normal (1.86 inches) for the date with 1.44 inches so far this month.

There is no rain in the forecast for Tulsa through at least Wednesday next week.

The U.S. Drought Monitor's most recent outlook for December shows much of the state with either persistent drought or drought development likely.

According to its monthly outlook from mid-December to mid-January, the Climate Prediction Center has most of Oklahoma with increased odds of above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation, except for the northeast corner of the state, which has equal chances of above- or below-normal temperatures and precipitation.

