Near-record temps, Christmas Eve wildfire potential a concern, forecasters say

Near-record high temperatures this Christmas holiday weekend, combined with windy and dry conditions, could lead to wildfires in the area, forecasters said.
"Near record warmth is expected Friday through Sunday," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said. "Wind will likely increase on both Friday and Sunday, resulting in increased fire weather concerns, especially across northeast Oklahoma, where very dry conditions persist."
The record for Dec. 24 in Tulsa is 80 degrees, set in 1955. Friday's forecast is for a high near 80, with southwest winds of 15 mph and gusts to 20 mph. That is more than 30 degrees above normal for the date.
Highs Christmas Day and Sunday are forecast to be 72 and 76, respectively. The records for Dec. 25 and 26 in Tulsa are 73 degrees (set in 1922) and 76 degrees (set in 2008).
The normal high for Dec. 24, 25 and 26 in Tulsa is 49 degrees.
“It’s been 99 years since we’ve been this warm for Tulsa (around Christmas),” Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the Tulsa National Weather Service forecast office, told the Tulsa World earlier this week.
“There may be extra (emergency) responses on Christmas Eve that nobody wants" with the wildfire potential, he said.
As of Thursday morning, Tulsa is down about 3 inches of rain from normal for the year, with 37.24 inches. The normal from Jan. 1 to Dec. 23 is 40.39 inches.
However, December's precipitation is just slightly below the normal (1.86 inches) for the date with 1.44 inches so far this month.
There is no rain in the forecast for Tulsa through at least Wednesday next week.
The U.S. Drought Monitor's most recent outlook for December shows much of the state with either persistent drought or drought development likely.
According to its monthly outlook from mid-December to mid-January, the Climate Prediction Center has most of Oklahoma with increased odds of above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation, except for the northeast corner of the state, which has equal chances of above- or below-normal temperatures and precipitation.
