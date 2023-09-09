Anna Codutti Tulsa World Breaking News Editor Follow Anna Codutti Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Pentagon staffer who, on 9/11, was 30 feet from the hijacked plane’s point of impact is about to share his story with over a thousand Oklahomans — most of whom likely weren’t even born yet when the terrorists attacked.

Set to speak Monday in Miami, Oklahoma, retired Navy Capt. Joseph Gradisher has relived the experience many times since that day 22 years ago.

It still brings tears to his eyes and a slight choke to his voice, however, as he recalls the delay that Tuesday morning while his family was left hanging. He said it probably always will.

“It was about four hours before I got a phone call to my wife that I was alive,” Gradisher said in a phone interview with Tulsa World from his office in Washington, D.C.

“My daughter, in ninth grade, was panicking at the school,” he said, adding administrators there had no idea Gradisher worked at the Pentagon.

In the years immediately following the attack, Gradisher was invited to speak “quite a bit” about the experience. A communications professional in the Navy and docent for Pentagon tours, he was a natural for community engagements to commemorate the attack.

Those presentations have become much fewer and further between lately, but every so often a tour group will come through and ask him to travel for a 9/11 speaking engagement. That’s how Gradisher got connected with the Ottawa County Historical Society, which is hosting four events Monday featuring the now-civilian Navy staffer.

He said nearly 1,000 young people will end up hearing his presentation, including all the high-schoolers from Ottawa County and students at Northeast Oklahoma A&M College. Gradisher said speaking to people too young to remember where they were on 9/11 is important to him.

“Those of us that were in the middle of it all vowed we would not let people forget about it. What happened to us,” he said. “For the younger folks, they don’t know about it except as a piece of history. ...

“A plane hit the Pentagon, but what it really hit was the 25,000 people working in the Pentagon that day. My individual story is more compelling than ‘a plane hit a building.’”

During the height of the pandemic, Gradisher shared his story virtually through a Department of Defense program in schools across the country. It allowed for more direct engagement with his audience, he said, including seeing their faces close-up.

“You could tell that the kids were just captured by the story. ... It makes them think about it more,” Gradisher said.

One of the more memorable questions he’s gotten from a thoughtful audience member was about his reaction, not in the immediate moments after the attack, but after it had all sunk in.

“Quite frankly, it pissed me off,” Gradisher said he responded. “How dare these people come and attack us and violate our safety and security to try to impose their will on us? ...

“We can’t let them get away with this, their goal of trying to change our way of life.”

Gradisher said he was reminded of his youth when many World War II veterans came back but couldn’t discuss their experiences for years, if ever. It was through talking to his mother, who was in the British army during WW2, that Gradisher said he became fascinated with the history. He wants to be that figure for young people today, to help them understand “a signature event in American life.”

“If I can pass on to them a little bit about that day, what it was to go through an event like that, how we came through it — and ... a couple of wars — I think it’s important for them to learn that and hear it,” Gradisher said.

9/11 Remembered: Recounting the Day Our Country Came Together The public is welcome at the evening events Monday featuring Capt. Joseph Gradisher, both at Coleman Theater, 103 N. Main St., Miami, Oklahoma. The Ottawa County Historical Society is hosting a meet-and-greet 5:30-7 p.m. with admission set at $20 or $30 per couple. After the meet-and-greet, Gradisher will share his presentation, the same one that hundreds of local high school and college students will hear earlier in the day, in a free event starting at 7 p.m. For more info, call 918-542-5388.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.