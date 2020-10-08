Naturalization ceremony at Admiral Twin Drive-In welcomes 55 new citizens

Bruce Paulin, Oklahoma City field office director for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, read aloud each country represented and asked those in their cars to honk their horns three times for their country.

“This is a new experience for us, doing this at a drive-in theater. So we’re trying to make it as fun as we can,” he said.

Among those taking the oath, Cherish Passawe, 13, was on hand with her mother, Camelia, who drove her.

Camelia Passawe, a native of Liberia who’s been in America for 10 years, became a citizen last year.

“As a minor my daughter is already a citizen because I am,” she said. “But I wanted her to get her own certificate. It will make it easier for her to get a passport and other things.”

“This is our country already,” Camelia added. “We’ve been here for quite a while now. I don’t consider any other place my country, even though I wasn’t born here. This is home now for me.”

Oanh Phan of Bartlesville, a native of Vietnam, was accompanied by her wife Thanh Nguyen, already a longtime citizen.

Phan’s main reason for seeking citizenship, she said, is “I want to vote.”