Native Tulsan named director of NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Wednesday morning that DaNa Carlis is the newly named director of NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman.

Carlis is a third-generation Oklahoman, a native Tulsan and graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. He is excited to return to his home state of Oklahoma after living in Boulder, Colorado, for the past two years and working as the deputy director at NOAA’s Global Systems Laboratory.

“It means everything to me to return home. It is such a full-circle moment,” Carlis said in a Tulsa World interview. “When I left Oklahoma at the age of 17, I like to say I took Oklahoma with me. Everyone that knows me knows that I am from Oklahoma and from Tulsa. I love my home state.”

As the newly named director, Carlis says he can’t wait to get started at NSSL, which is a federal research laboratory under NOAA. The research they do includes weather radar, tornadoes, flash flooding, lightning, damaging winds, hail and winter weather. Observing, understanding and forecasting severe thunderstorms is also a large part of the research within NSSL.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead this team of dedicated and accomplished scientists,” Carlis said. “I’m looking forward to getting out into the field to see the research that has been making a real difference in peoples' daily lives.”

According to Steve Thur, NOAA assistant administrator for oceanic and atmospheric research who announced the appointment, Carlis has guided a variety of NOAA projects that have furthered the forecasting within the organization and aided in earlier warnings for natural disasters.

“His leadership experience and passion for research will help NSSL continue to fulfill its mission to help forecasters provide advance warnings of extreme weather and save lives,” Thur said.

Carlis also brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to leading NOAA’s efforts on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization. This includes co-founding NOAA’s Diversity and Professional Advancement Working Group in 2014.

“I never shy away from those difficult conversations,” Carlis said. “Having those conversations with senior leadership and working to hire and recruit from diverse backgrounds are a priority for me.”

After earning a bachelor's of science in chemistry at Howard University, Carlis went on to obtain a master's degree, as well as a doctorate in atmospheric sciences and meteorology.

Carlis begins his new role at the end of the month.

