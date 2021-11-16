Native American health care leaders among those honored at Dream Keepers Awards

Native American health care leaders in Tulsa were at the forefront of those honored Tuesday night at the Dream Keepers Award ceremony.
After Saturday's renaming and dedication of Dream Keepers Park at 18th Street and Boulder Avenue, the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission celebrated Native American leaders in the 24th annual ceremony for the differences they've made in Tulsa's Native communities.
"All these award winners have dedicated their lives to work to make a difference in Native communities," said Commissioner Matt Roberts, who led the ceremony. "This is a way for us as a commission to say thank you."
Three women who work for the Indian Health Care Resource Center of Tulsa were among the award winners.
Carmelita Skeeter, a Citizen Potawatomi Nation tribal member, took home the Kenneth Anquoe Lifetime Achievement Award for her service as CEO of the facility.
When accepting the award, Skeeter said her service there began in 1976 with a health needs assessment of urban Indigenous populations. When the survey showed those communities' needs were not being met, Skeeter helped found the resource center, which now serves almost 12,000 Native people per year. She became its CEO in 1989.
Skeeter said she originally agreed to help a couple of Indian educators create the resource center during a few months' time, but it soon became her life's work.
"First I said no because I'd never had a job; I was just a housewife that volunteered," Skeeter said. "But they kept on and on, so I said, 'OK, I will for six months.' Well, six months turned into 45 years."
Skeeter said she has the best job and that she's been fortunate to serve the Native American communities of Tulsa.
"We've been very fortunate in the community to develop what we have today," she said. "That does not happen to a lot of urban programs in the United States. They are not treated as well as they are in Tulsa."
The COO of the Indian Health Care Resource Center, Tanya Cain, also won a Dream Keepers Award.
Cain, a registered nurse and Cherokee Nation citizen who received the Dr. Ralph Dru Career & Professional Award, was at the forefront of the resource center's COVID-19 vaccine administration clinics, said Skeeter, who accepted the award on Cain's behalf.
Cain began working at the resource center in 2009 as a triage nurse.
Elizabeth Battiest, a member of the Kiowa Tribe, won the Charles Chibitty Family Community Contributor Award.
An Indian Health Care Resource Center board member who also works for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Battiest said those who came before her share the honor of her accomplishments.
"My grandfather, he taught us that any accomplishment we have, we never achieve that on our own," Battiest said. "There is always people behind us, before us, next to us that have prepared the way for us to go."
Another award winner, Joseph Bud Sahmount, also said his ancestors paved the way for him.
Sahmount, a full-blood member of the Kiowa Tribe, won the Jim Thorpe Sports Excellence Award after a successful college basketball career at Cameron Junior College — now Cameron University — and Oklahoma City University.
He said the struggles his grandmother endured at Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania allowed him to be successful.
"She didn't return (from Carlisle) for 12 years," Sahmount said. "I'm really proud she was an inspiration to me. When times got hard I always remembered her and remembered I didn't have to go through hardly anything she did and was able to succeed because of her in many ways."
Other award winners include:
• Steve Tiger, superintendent and CEO of Tulsa Technology Center. Tiger, a member of the Sac and Fox Nations accepted the Rennard Strickland Education Leadership Award. He has been the superintendent of the state's oldest and largest technology center since 2012. He began his education career as a FEMA crisis counselor for Oklahoma City Public Schools, providing counseling and guidance services to students affected by the Murrah Federal Building bombing of 1995.
• Nicole Albert, a Cherokee Nation citizen and self-taught chef. Albert won the Lewis B. Ketchum Excellence in Business award. She is the founder of Burning Cedar Indigenous Foods and was the private chef for director Martin Scorsese on the set of the filmed-in-Oklahoma movie "Killers of the Flower Moon."
• Robert “Robbie” Anquoe, a Kiowa Tribe member who has served on the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission as well as multiple other Native American community boards. He won the Moscelyne Larkin Cultural Achievement Award. Accepting his award, Anquoe said he supported the commission as the face a "new battle," and "I know the commission will be right there in front representing our people and tribal nations and protecting that sovereignty," alluding to the commission's opposition to Mayor G.T. Bynum's amicus brief in favor of overturning the McGirt decision.
• Alice Whitecloud and Pauline and Larry Tsosie, who all posthumously won the Will Anquoe Humanitarian Award. All three were prominent powwow dancers and organizers who served various terms on the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission.