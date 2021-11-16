Native American health care leaders among those honored at Dream Keepers Awards

An Indian Health Care Resource Center board member who also works for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Battiest said those who came before her share the honor of her accomplishments.

"My grandfather, he taught us that any accomplishment we have, we never achieve that on our own," Battiest said. "There is always people behind us, before us, next to us that have prepared the way for us to go."

Another award winner, Joseph Bud Sahmount, also said his ancestors paved the way for him.

Sahmount, a full-blood member of the Kiowa Tribe, won the Jim Thorpe Sports Excellence Award after a successful college basketball career at Cameron Junior College — now Cameron University — and Oklahoma City University.

He said the struggles his grandmother endured at Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania allowed him to be successful.

"She didn't return (from Carlisle) for 12 years," Sahmount said. "I'm really proud she was an inspiration to me. When times got hard I always remembered her and remembered I didn't have to go through hardly anything she did and was able to succeed because of her in many ways."

Other award winners include: