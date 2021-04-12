 Skip to main content
Nationally renowned architecture firm to lead design work on Greenwood Cultural Center renovation
Nationally renowned architecture firm to lead design work on Greenwood Cultural Center renovation

  Updated
Aerial (copy) (copy)

A aerial view of Greenwood area shows the Greenwood Cultural Center, ONEOK Field and the Tulsa skyline.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Moody Nolan and JCJ Architecture have been selected as architects for the renovation of Greenwood Cultural Center.

Moody Nolan, the largest African American-owned architecture firm in the country, will oversee the design and serve as cultural adviser. JCJ Architecture will be the local architect of record, according to the city.

Moody Nolan is based in Columbus, Ohio, and has offices in 10 other major cities, including Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York. Its work includes the Martin Luther King Branch Library in Columbus and Englewood STEM High School in Chicago.

The firm is executive architect for the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, which is under construction.

“We look forward to bringing our national presence and expertise on cultural facilities to the Greenwood Cultural Center,” Curt Moody, founder and chairman of the board of Moody Nolan, said in a city news release. “We recognize the significance of this project to not only Tulsa, but to American history.”

Moody Nolan was the 2021 recipient of the American Institute of Architects’ Architecture Firm Award. The award is the highest honor bestowed by AIA.

"The award recognizes a firm that has consistently produced distinguished architecture for at least 10 years,” according to AIA’s website.

The remodel will touch every aspect of the Greenwood Cultural Center, from the main atrium to the Goodwin Chapelle Gallery to the Opal Dargan Auditorium. The Mabel B. Little House also will be upgraded with new fixtures, paint and other general maintenance.

The city owns the Greenwood Cultural Center property and leases it to the Cultural Center.

Mayor G.T. Bynum selected the architecture firms after they were recommended by the Greenwood Cultural Center board of directors.

"We want the Greenwood Cultural Center to be more than just a meeting space," Bynum said in a news release. "Thanks to Tulsa voters, the renovations will create a state-of-the-art facility that honors Greenwood's past while helping build and support future generations of Tulsans."

Dr. La Verne Ford Wimberley, chairwoman of the GCC board of directors, said she is happy to have Moody Nolan and JCJ Architecture working on the project

“The proposal that was submitted was exceptionally good,” she said.

The goal of the renovation project is “make sure that our museum is equal to or better than any other museum in the United States,” Wimberley said.

Tulsans approved $5.3 million for the renovation as part of the 2019 Improve Our Tulsa sales tax renewal package.

No definitive timeline for the project has been established, though the city estimates 12 to 15 months of design and other pre-construction work lies ahead before the renovation work begins.

Featured video

Centennial Commission Project Manager Phil Armstrong talks about the development of Greenwood Rising. Ian Maule/Tulsa World

Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

