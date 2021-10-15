National VA health executive praises Tulsa projects during visit

One of the nation's top veterans health officials said he sees nothing but good things ahead for veterans in Tulsa who need medical services.
Dr. Steven Lieberman, acting under secretary for health for the Veterans Health Administration, was in Tulsa Friday, where he attended the groundbreaking for the new Veterans Affairs hospital, followed by a tour of the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic.
Lieberman, who spoke with the Tulsa World after the tour, said the clinic, which opened in July, made an impression.
"It is really impressive — the size and the scope and what is being offered here. I think it's truly a prototype for future clinics in VA, with how it's set up, how the spacing is."
The center officially replaced Tulsa’s old VA health center, a rented facility near 41st Street and Mingo Road.
Officials said since its opening a few weeks ago, the new center has seen a 10% increase in new enrollees.
"We're getting new veterans coming here," Lieberman said. "And I hope there will be many more veterans who haven't come to us for care that will give us a try and see the great care that's provided here."
Lieberman was equally enthusiastic about the new VA hospital, which will occupy the former Edmondson and Kerr state office buildings in downtown Tulsa.
"It's just a wonderful project," he said. "It's truly about access for veterans. There are so many that live in the greater Tulsa metropolitan area, and they didn't have their own VA, so this really gives them the opportunity to have that in their backyard, literally."
When the hospital is completed, the Jack Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Muskogee will transition to an in-patient treatment center and out-patient clinic.
Lieberman said, "It's astounding to see how quickly (the hospital plan) has moved along. Just to see how many different organizations came together to do the right thing for the veterans that have served our country is really remarkable."
The 181,000-square-foot Childers Center, 8921 S. Mingo Road, is intended to be a one-stop shop for nearly all VA outpatient treatments.
Mark Morgan, medical center director at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, accompanied Lieberman on the tour.
He said he couldn't be more pleased with the clinic's start.
"For me as director, there are two big things. One, I'm finally able to give the veterans the clinic they've always deserved. And then, right in line with that, I'm able to give the providers, the staff, the nurses, the clinic that matches their level of compassion and skill."
Lieberman said, "The improvements and new services that are here compared to the prior clinic are really going to be a huge benefit for veterans."
And more services are being added.
"They're getting ready to do some really good things in dental here," Lieberman said. "The mammography is going to be great. Women veterans can come here and get all their care here."
Morgan said women veterans represent the system's fastest growing population.
"We have just under 3,000 women veterans enrolled and receiving care, but that's grown 9.7% over the last two years," he said.
Lieberman also had good things to say about the clinic staff he met.
"This is a really dedicated amazing staff," he said. "They've been working so hard for a long time, and during a pandemic, just getting this building going and moving along."