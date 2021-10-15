National VA health executive praises Tulsa projects during visit

Lieberman was equally enthusiastic about the new VA hospital, which will occupy the former Edmondson and Kerr state office buildings in downtown Tulsa.

"It's just a wonderful project," he said. "It's truly about access for veterans. There are so many that live in the greater Tulsa metropolitan area, and they didn't have their own VA, so this really gives them the opportunity to have that in their backyard, literally."

When the hospital is completed, the Jack Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Muskogee will transition to an in-patient treatment center and out-patient clinic.

Lieberman said, "It's astounding to see how quickly (the hospital plan) has moved along. Just to see how many different organizations came together to do the right thing for the veterans that have served our country is really remarkable."

The 181,000-square-foot Childers Center, 8921 S. Mingo Road, is intended to be a one-stop shop for nearly all VA outpatient treatments.

Mark Morgan, medical center director at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, accompanied Lieberman on the tour.

He said he couldn't be more pleased with the clinic's start.