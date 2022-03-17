National Safe Place week marked with social media campaign

Youth Services of Tulsa will commemorate National Safe Place Week March 20-26 by raising awareness of the agency's services.

Safe Place is an outreach and prevention program for those age 12-17 who are in need of immediate help and safety.

Children and teens who are lost or in crisis can go to a designated "Safe Place" and ask for help. The staff there will call Youth Services, which will send a trained person to meet the child at the site, offer support and work with the child to find a solution. They will wait with the child while a parent or guardian responds or will take the child to the Youth Services of Tulsa shelter if need be.

Various Safe Place locations are set up around Tulsa County and can be identified by the black and yellow Safe Place sign.

Tulsa County locations include QuikTrip stores, Tulsa Fire Department stations, Tulsa City-County Library locations, Tulsa Glassblowing School and select MedWise Urgent Care centers.

Mobile Safe Place locations include Tulsa Transit buses and EMSA ambulances.

National Safe Place Week will include a youth-driven social media campaign to raise awareness among teens. Young people are encouraged to share photos posed in front of Safe Place signs using social media hashtags #NSPW, #YSTNSPW and #SafePlace.

More than 2,000 young people are experiencing homelessness in Tulsa County, and Youth Services of Tulsa educates the public about the dangers they face on their own.

YST has been helping young people ages 12-24 throughout Tulsa County since 1969. The agency provides services focused on counseling, runaway and homeless youth services, delinquency prevention and youth development. Nearly 18,000 young people turn to YST for support each year.

