National Park Service, National Geographic boost John Hope Franklin Park

The park is owned by the city but operated by the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, which also holds several annual events, including a community dinner in the fall and a symposium in the spring.

"We recognized early on that one of the issues that faces our nation and our country is the fear of the unknown," said John Hope Franklin Center Executive Director Reuben Gant. "To break down that barrier, we advocate to know your neighbor. Once you get to know your neighbor, attitudes and behavior tend to change."

"While painful," said Republican 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, "it is only through honesty and dialogue that reconciliation and true and lasting changes can come."

Deputy Mayor Amy Brown said Mayor G.T. Bynum's first staff meeting was at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park "because it is a physical reminder of our purpose to renew a spirit of high expectations."

State Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, chairman of the Race Massacre Centennial Committee, said the John Hope Franklin Center and Park "started this work long before we even thought" about the centennial.

Gant acknowledge the center's chairman, Julius Pegues, and said the park and its sculptures symbolize and recognize that "monuments and memorials don't just serve the project of remembrance. They re-enforce the power and possibility of the present."

