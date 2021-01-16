National Park Service considers nomination to put Tulsa's Greenwood District on National Register of Historic Places

“The commercial district of Greenwood spans much more than one block,” Gant said. “So it’s still a misrepresentation. All we’re trying to do is to make sure that the historical record is accurate and fully represents the district.”

Freeman Culver, president and CEO of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, does not dispute that there were businesses throughout the Greenwood District at the time of the race massacre.

But he said it was time for the chamber to act to protect its buildings.

“They have been working on that (larger application) 15 to 20 years, and quite frankly, those buildings need to be saved and preserved,” Culver said. “Part of the requirements of the grant we got — half a million dollars — we had to file the nomination and we had to amend it. Our nomination is only a small chapter of what Greenwood once was.”

Culver said there is no reason both Greenwood applications can’t move forward.

“As a matter of fact, the State Preservation Office was in the community and said it’s not going to hinder the larger application,” Culver said. “ … As long as it’s positive, and it's going to help preserve and support the district, and bring attention to Greenwood, we should all come together on that.”