National Miss Juneteenth Pageant bringing annual event to Tulsa Saturday

A national event whose goal is to help more young African American women go to college is bringing its mission to Tulsa this weekend.
The second annual National Miss Juneteenth Pageant is set for 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church’s Bernsen Center, 709 S. Boston Ave.
Tickets, available at the door, are $25 for adults, $12 for children.
Eight contestants will compete in the nonprofit event, which raises money for college scholarships. They range in age from 15 to 18 and represent seven states — Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Kansas, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas.
Sylvia Lewis-Harris, pageant director, said the national event’s second year couldn’t have come at a better time.
“With President Biden signing the Juneteenth holiday into law, that has brought us more visibility,” she said.
Also, to be in Tulsa during the centennial year of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre “just seemed appropriate,” she said.
“It’s a monumental year for our nation and for Tulsa,” she said.
Juneteenth, celebrated June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation was read in Galveston, Texas, announcing that all slaves in the state were free.
Local Miss Juneteenth pageants have been held for many years across the country.
The national event, like the local ones, is not a traditional beauty pageant but rather shifts the focus to empowerment, history, community service and honoring Black culture, organizers said.
“The idea behind it was to encourage young women to embrace their diversity and their culture while pursuing higher education,” Lewis-Harris said.
The inaugural event last year was held in Memphis, Tennessee, with Saniya Gay of Delaware winning the title. Gay will be in Tulsa to pass on her crown.
Next year’s event will be in Galveston.
The pageant is affiliated with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. For more information, go to njof.org.