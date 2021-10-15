National Miss Juneteenth Pageant bringing annual event to Tulsa Saturday

A national event whose goal is to help more young African American women go to college is bringing its mission to Tulsa this weekend.

The second annual National Miss Juneteenth Pageant is set for 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church’s Bernsen Center, 709 S. Boston Ave.

Tickets, available at the door, are $25 for adults, $12 for children.

Eight contestants will compete in the nonprofit event, which raises money for college scholarships. They range in age from 15 to 18 and represent seven states — Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Kansas, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas.

Sylvia Lewis-Harris, pageant director, said the national event’s second year couldn’t have come at a better time.

“With President Biden signing the Juneteenth holiday into law, that has brought us more visibility,” she said.

Also, to be in Tulsa during the centennial year of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre “just seemed appropriate,” she said.

“It’s a monumental year for our nation and for Tulsa,” she said.