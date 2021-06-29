National blood shortage continues to strain local health centers; donors still sought

"It was literally the day after (the Red Cross press conference)," Laub said. "It can be very — I don't want to use the word scary, but that's probably the right word."

OBI has since declared an emergency-level shortage alongside the Red Cross.

The OBI usually operates with four to five days' worth of blood products on its shelves, Laub said. For a situation to be consider an emergency, the available stock must be down to one day or less.

The OBI supply will be further strained due to the timing of this year's July 4 holiday, Laub said. Since the holiday will be observed July 5, donations will be down for two days.

As OBI's supplies decreased, the Red Cross' situation improved little, said Regional Chief Communications Officer Brittney Rochell. The Red Cross has distributed 75,000 more blood products than anticipated in the last three months, and demand for blood products for trauma treatment is up 10% compared to 2019.

"There is that summer dip we always see, since vacations lead to lower donor turnout and schools host a lot of blood drives," Rochell said. "When you add the pandemic, some people are scheduling appointments and not showing up, … but the need for blood doesn't take a holiday break."