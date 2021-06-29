National blood shortage continues to strain local health centers; donors still sought

When mass casualty incidents like the June 12 shooting that killed one and injured 13 others in Austin, Texas, occur, local blood needs can often be supplemented by neighboring regional organizations.
A national blood shortage has left most regional providers unable to spare much, however. The American Red Cross and Oklahoma Blood Institute are each facing emergency low levels of blood products and urging Oklahomans to donate before the shortage becomes a crisis.
The local need for blood was reflected in the aftermath of the Austin shooting, John Armitage, president and CEO of OBI, said in a press release.
"The last year has been an unstable pattern of ups and downs for our blood supply, but none has been so worrying as the barely detectable reaction to the 14-victim shooting in Austin," Armitage said. "Such an anemic reaction is not at all typical and warns of a weakening national resilience to face the next mass casualty event."
When the Red Cross held a press conference on June 16 to stress just how bare their blood shelves had become, OBI Executive Director Jan Laub said her group hadn't yet reached a critical shortage. Just a day after, though, OBI executives began conversations on how long the organization could wait before an emergency appeal was necessary, Laub said.
"It was literally the day after (the Red Cross press conference)," Laub said. "It can be very — I don't want to use the word scary, but that's probably the right word."
OBI has since declared an emergency-level shortage alongside the Red Cross.
The OBI usually operates with four to five days' worth of blood products on its shelves, Laub said. For a situation to be consider an emergency, the available stock must be down to one day or less.
The OBI supply will be further strained due to the timing of this year's July 4 holiday, Laub said. Since the holiday will be observed July 5, donations will be down for two days.
As OBI's supplies decreased, the Red Cross' situation improved little, said Regional Chief Communications Officer Brittney Rochell. The Red Cross has distributed 75,000 more blood products than anticipated in the last three months, and demand for blood products for trauma treatment is up 10% compared to 2019.
"There is that summer dip we always see, since vacations lead to lower donor turnout and schools host a lot of blood drives," Rochell said. "When you add the pandemic, some people are scheduling appointments and not showing up, … but the need for blood doesn't take a holiday break."
The July 4 holiday has historically seen a higher need for blood, Rochell and Laub both said. Car crashes, fireworks accidents and other trauma incidents can lead to heightened need. Hospitals supplied by OBI are also using 20% more blood than expected as post-pandemic elective surgeries continue, Laub said.
The combination of post-pandemic drops in donor turnout, a nationwide blood shortage and the usual summer dip in donations has created a particularly precarious situation in case of a mass casualty event such as the Austin shooting or the recent collapse of a Florida condo building, Rochell said.
Although donations typically increase in areas that experience such events, Laub said that by that time it can be too late to make an immediate impact through donating.
"The blood that saves people's lives immediately is the blood that's already on the shelves," Laub said.
To donate with the Red Cross, interested donors can schedule an appointment through the Red Cross donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Those who donate with the Red Cross between July 1 and 6 will receive a free hat. Those who donate from July 7 to 31 will earn a $10 Amazon gift card and a chance to win free gas for one year, according to a press release.
The OBI does not require appointments, but they can be made by visiting yourbloodinstitute.com or calling 877-340-8777. Laub said donors will be eligible for incentives that include tickets to Frontier City and Safari Joe's, Tulsa Drillers games, T-shirts and passes to the Oklahoma City Science Museum.
Both vaccinated and nonvaccinated donors are eligible at OBI and Red Cross, but knowing which vaccine you received is important to determine eligibility, according to the Red Cross press release.
Partially or nonvaccinated donors must wear masks and practice social distancing, Red Cross spokesperson Jan Hale said on June 16.